NA Chairman receives light sculpture ahead of legislature's 80th anniversary

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn accepted a bronze-and-iron light sculpture titled “Sức mạnh của lòng dân” (Power of the People’s Will) donated to the future Việt Nam NA Museum by artisan Bùi Văn Tự during a ceremony in Hà Nội on Saturday.

The handover, taking place ahead of the NA’s upcoming 80th anniversary on January 6, coincided with the ongoing 10th session of the 15th NA, and formed part of preparations for the museum’s official opening.

It stands 1,946mm tall, a tribute to the year of Việt Nam’s first general election, and 80cm wide to mark the NA’s 80th year.

At its core, 18 Lạc birds rise above a cloud pattern, symbolising the legendary 18 Hùng Kings and the Vietnamese people’s aspiration for rising high and far during their history. The national emblem of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam sits at the centre, embodying great national unity, independence, freedom and sovereignty.

When lit from 2,025mm away, the sculpture projects a shadow depicting President Hồ Chí Minh casting the first ballot in the landmark 1946 election. As the light moves, the shadow of the emblem merges with the physical form, delivering the message of “Power of the People’s Will”. — VNA/VNS