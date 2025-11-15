No effort spared to ensure 2026 successful election: NA Chairman

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn has called on the entire political system to unite and spare no effort in preparing for the elections of deputies to the 16th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 term, insisting the votes be democratic, equal, lawful, safe and cost-effective.

Chairman Mẫn, who is also President of the National Election Council (NEC), made the statement in his opening remarks at a nationwide conference to disseminate the Politburo’s directive on election preparations on Saturday.

The hybrid event linked with provincial-and commune-level venues in 34 cities and provinces nationwide, with Party General Secretary Tô Lâm in attendance to deliver guidance.

The top legislator described the elections, now just four months away, as a landmark political event that coincides with a nationwide drive to mark the upcoming 14th National Party Congress with economic and administrative achievements.

He highlighted the political system streamlining, the rollout of a two-tier local administration model and redrawn administrative boundaries as measures that are opening new development spaces and creating new momentum for stability, modern national governance, rapid and sustainable growth, while raising living standards. The NA is also preparing to mark the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s first general election next year.

The Party Central Committee, Politburo, Secretariat, NA, Government, and Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, as well as Party committees, authorities, the VFF’s all-level chapters, and mass organisations have identified the elections as one of the key tasks for 2026, he said.

Compared with previous terms, the upcoming elections feature several major new changes. The current 15th NA and all-level People’s Councils will see their 2021-2026 term shortened, with voting now scheduled for March 15, 2026, two months earlier than past elections.

Key timelines have been compressed: the interval between the close of candidate nominations and election day has been cut from 70 days to 42 days, with deadlines for voter consultations, candidate list publication and handling of complaints and denunciations adjusted accordingly to maintain coherence and practicality.

Responsibility for designating polling stations and organising bodies has been adjusted under the new two-tier local administration model. Campaigning rules have been modernised to allow online and hybrid voter meetings alongside traditional formats, subject to strict information security and cybersecurity requirements. A new mechanism also empowers the NEC to proactively adjust schedules and issue guidance in unforeseen circumstances to keep the process on track.

The conference is set to hear presentations from the Government, the NA Standing Committee, the VFF Central Committee, the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, and, in particular, a keynote speech by General Secretary Lâm.

Chairman Man urged participants to study the documents thoroughly, seek clarification where needed and flag practical challenges from the grassroots, while instructing relevant agencies to listen carefully and provide clear responses.

The session later heard Hoàng Đăng Quang, standing deputy head of the Organisation Commission, present the Politburo’s directive on election leadership and detailed personnel guidelines. — VNA/VNS