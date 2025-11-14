PM asks for fast-tracking projects ahead of APEC 2027

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, during a meeting on Friday, called on ministries, agencies, and An Giang Province to intensify efforts and accelerate the implementation of infrastructure projects in preparation for the APEC Economic Leaders' Week 2027.

For hosting the forum, An Giang province proposed and received approval for 21 infrastructure projects in the Phú Quốc special zone, with a total estimated investment of VNĐ137 trillion (nearly US$5.2 billion), including 10 public-funded projects worth over VNĐ20 trillion and 11 projects under the public-private partnership (PPP) model totaling over VNĐ116 trillion.

The projects include transportation and connecting roads; passenger ports and airports; undergrounding and digitisation of power and telecommunications systems; reservoirs and freshwater supply systems; wastewater and waste treatment facilities; convention centres; resettlement areas; and mixed-use urban areas.

In his concluding remarks, the PM emphasised the critical importance of these projects, noting that Party, State, and Government leaders are fully committed to addressing challenges and removing obstacles to speed up progress. He added that a dedicated task force has been established, with a Deputy PM assigned to oversee implementation.

With a heavy workload and limited time remaining, PM Chính urged all relevant ministries, agencies, and local authorities to work closely with each other and take decisive action within their responsibilities to keep the projects on track.

For the 10 remaining projects facing challenges, he assigned the locality to oversee the wastewater treatment plant, to be carried out under an investment–business model or, if obstacles arise, converted to public investment, with all related procedures to be completed within this month. The urban railway project must be proceed under a public-private partnership (PPP), ensuring “balanced benefits and shared risks.”

The locality was also instructed to implement investment projects under the Build–Transfer (BT) and Build–Operate–Transfer (BOT) models within their authority, with all procedures to be completed by November 2025.

The PM also assigned the provincial authorities to invest in public investment projects, including main roads, freshwater reservoirs, optical cable digitisation and undergrounding, and urban renovation.

Meanwhile, the Vietnam Electricity (EVN) was tasked with urgently adding and ensuring the stable power supply to Phú Quốc. An Giang province was demanded to swiftly completing the maritime international passenger port project to receive foreign visitors by sea.

He entrusted Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng to be responsible for directing ministries, sectors, agencies, enterprises and the locality to deploy these tasks. — VNA/VNS