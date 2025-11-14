Nationwide conference to roll out preparations for NA elections

HÀ NỘI — The National Election Council (NEC) will hold a national conference on Saturday to disseminate the Politburo’s Directive on preparations for the elections of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026-31 tenure.

The conference will be held in a hybrid format, combining in-person attendance with online connections to provincial- and communal-level sites across 34 provinces and cities nationwide.

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm will attend and deliver instructions at the conference. Politburo member Trần Thanh Mẫn, Secretary of the Party Committee of the National Assembly (NA), Chairman of the NA, and NEC Chairman, will chair the event.

Delegates will hear presentations on key documents, including the Politburo’s Directive on leading the elections of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–31 tenure; the guidance of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission on personnel affairs; and the Prime Minister’s Directive on the organisation of the elections.

They will also be briefed on the procedures for negotiations to nominate candidates for the NA and People’s Councils, the organisation of voter consultation conferences, professional guidelines for election work, and the NEC’s plan for the elections.

The conference aims to ensure a high level of unity in awareness, political ideology, and action within the political system, foster social consensus, and contribute to the successful organisation of the elections in a democratic, lawful, safe, and economical manner, truly making them a festival of the entire people and strengthening public trust in the Party, the State, and the country’s renewal process. — VNA/VNS