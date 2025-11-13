Vietnamese, Jordanian foreign ministers plan next steps following King’s visit

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung held a working session with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Al Safadi in Hà Nội on Thursday to plan the next steps following King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein’s official visit to Việt Nam.

Trung said Vietnamese leaders praised King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein’s visit on Wednesday and Thursday with concrete, substantive and forward-looking discussions on shaping the future of bilateral relations.

He proposed the two foreign ministries play a pioneering role in stepping up bilateral cooperation across various areas, including the early establishment of contact points, political consultations, and the appointment of honorary consuls in each country.

The host also suggested the two ministries coordinate with relevant agencies to explore mechanisms for dialogue and collaboration in national defence-security, agriculture, healthcare, education and training, tourism, and people-to-people exchange.

Safadi, for his part, hailed Việt Nam as an important partner of Jordan and a gateway to the Southeast Asian market. He agreed with the proposals put forward by Trung and confirmed that his ministry will work closely with the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs to build a roadmap for the implementation of these measures.

He also pushed for review and acceleration of the signing of pending agreements to establish a legal corridor for the bilateral ties and create mechanisms to deliver on the commitments made during the King’s visit.

On global and regional issues, the two ministers stressed the importance of complying with international law and the United Nations Charter.

Regarding the Middle East peace process, both sides reaffirmed the two-state solution as a prerequisite for achieving a lasting and sustainable peace solution to the Palestinian issue.

The host and guest vowed to increase close cooperation between the foreign ministries, contributing to further strengthening the Việt Nam – Jordan friendship and multifaceted cooperation, and for peace, stability, and development in both regions and the world. — VNA/VNS