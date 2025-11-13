Party chief receives Head of Communist Party of China Central Committee's Publicity Department

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm on Thursday received Li Shulei, Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee’s Secretariat, and Head of the CPC Central Committee’s Publicity Department, who is in Việt Nam to co-chair the 20th theory seminar between the CPV and the CPC.

Emphasising the importance of the highest-level theoretical exchange mechanism between the two Parties over the past 20 years, General Secretary Lâm appreciated the success of the 20th theory seminar, themed “The path and practice of socialism in the 21st century.”

He noted that the seminar is the timely implementation of the shared high-level perceptions, with special significance in deeply reviewing the important achievements and lessons of each Party and country on their respective paths toward socialism suited to their national conditions, contributing to the development of the theory of modern socialist models, thereby reflecting the high level of political trust between the two sides.

Li congratulated on Việt Nam's significant development achievements and the smooth implementation of reform measures under the leadership of the CPV, headed by General Secretary Tô Lâm, and affirmed that the CPC supports the CPV in successfully organising its 14th National Congress.

Thanking General Secretary Lâm and Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping for sending congratulatory letters to the 20th theory seminar, he reported to the Vietnamese top leader that the two sides had successfully held the seminar in line with the shared understanding of the two Party chiefs, enabling a deep and comprehensive exchange on the paths toward socialism of both countries in the new development era and period.

Expressing his pleasure at the positive development of Việt Nam-China relations in recent times, General Secretary Lâm highly appreciated the results of the Chinese Party General Secretary and President’s recent visit to Việt Nam, affirming that Việt Nam always treasures and gives top priority to developing ties with China.

He emphasised that in the current new era of development for both nations, the two Parties and countries need to maintain cooperation and solidarity and advance steadily toward socialism.

Việt Nam is determined to work with China to further deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and promote the building of a Việt Nam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, marking a new strategic phase of the relationship that is increasingly comprehensive, profound, and sustainable, General Secretary Lâm said.

The Party chief also proposed the two sides focus on consolidating the key foundations of the bilateral relations; continuously strengthening political trust and strategic coordination; promoting the special role of Party-to-Party cooperation and enhancing the effectiveness of cooperation mechanisms across channels and levels; and fostering higher-level economic integration.

He urged promoting balanced and sustainable trade development; further connecting in science and technology, especially in new key fields, and strengthening high-quality human resources training; and consolidating a solid social foundation, enhancing cooperation in culture and tourism, and promoting education and public awareness about Việt Nam-China friendship.

Expressing his respect and agreement with General Secretary Lâm’s profound guidance on advancing relations between the two Parties and countries, Li affirmed that China always considers Việt Nam a priority in its neighbourhood diplomacy; and is ready to work with the Vietnamese Party and State to effectively implement high-level agreements and shared perceptions, strengthen political trust, deepen substantive cooperation, and elevate collaboration in culture, education, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

Li emphasised that the theoretical and communication agencies of the Chinese Party and State will continue to closely coordinate with their Vietnamese counterparts, further promote exchanges, cooperation, and experience-sharing in Party building and national governance, step up friendship communication, and consolidate a strong social foundation, so as to enrich the content of the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and the China-Việt Nam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance. — VNA/VNS