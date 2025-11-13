Nguyễn Đức Trung elected Chairman of Hà Nội People’s Committee

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội People’s Council on Thursday elected Nguyễn Đức Trung, deputy secretary of the municipal Party Committee, as Chairman of the city People’s Committee for the 2021-26 tenure.

The vote took place during the council’s 27th session, convened to decide a number of matters within its authority.

Trung, 51, is originally from Thanh Hóa Province. He holds a Master’s degree in Political Economy and Bachelor’s degrees in Economics and English.

Before assuming his new role, Trung held a series of key positions, including Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment (January 2019 to February 2020), and Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Nghệ An Province (March 2020 to November 2024).

On November 11, 2024, Trung was elected Secretary of the Nghệ An Provincial Party Committee.

In November 2025, the Politburo assigned him to join the Hà Nội Party Committee and serve as its Deputy Secretary for 2025-30.

At the meeting on Thursday, the council also relieved Trần Sỹ Thanh of his post as Chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee following his appointment by the Politburo as Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission for the 13th tenure.

The council approved a number of important resolutions related to the city’s development, looked into several others on tuition fees and budget decentralisation. — VNS