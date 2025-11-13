Việt Nam urges stronger support for its investors in Laos

VIENTIANE — Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Đức Phớc has expressed his hope that senior Lao leaders will continue to direct relevant agencies to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese businesses operating in Laos, particularly encouraging major Vietnamese corporations to invest and contribute to the country’s socio-economic development.

During a meeting with Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith on Wednesday, Deputy PM Phớc reported on the outcomes of his talks with Lao Deputy PM Saleumxay Kommasith. The two sides conducted a comprehensive review of bilateral cooperation, assessed the implementation of key joint projects, discussed ways to resolve existing difficulties, and instructed relevant ministries and sectors to work closely together to advance the Việt Nam–Laos relationship in a practical and sustainable manner.

Both sides reached consensus on several major cooperation areas and groups of solutions for specific projects. They are actively reviewing the outcomes of the 47th meeting of the Việt Nam–Laos Intergovernmental Committee in preparation for its upcoming session.

The top Lao leader urged the two sides to build on achieved results and focus on deepening economic integration and connectivity, particularly in transport infrastructure, to facilitate the implementation of high-level agreements between the two Parties and States, and to soon materialise strategic cooperation projects.

Earlier the same day, during talks with Lao Deputy PM Saleumxay Kommasith, Phớc proposed concrete measures to address long-standing obstacles, sharing Việt Nam's experience in infrastructure breakthroughs, legal framework improvement, and revenue enhancement.

Deputy PM Kommasith agreed with Việt Nam's assessments of bilateral cooperation and the need to accelerate the completion of key joint projects to ensure effectiveness as planned.

Both sides concurred that economic, trade, and investment cooperation between the two countries continues to develop strongly, with many positive outcomes. Numerous difficulties and bottlenecks in major joint projects have been effectively addressed. Collaboration in other fields such as transport connectivity, education and training, culture, people-to-people exchange, and coordination at regional and international forums has also achieved tangible progress. Cooperation between ministries, sectors, and localities, especially in border areas, has deepened, further strengthening the special solidarity between Việt Nam and Laos. — VNA/VNS