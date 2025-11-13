Lawmakers debate draft laws on public employees, e-commerce

HÀ NỘI — The 15th National Assembly continued its 10th session in Hà Nội on Thursday, November 13 with deliberate on two draft laws – the amended Law on Public Employees and the law on e-commerce.

The draft revised Law on Public Employees comprises six chapters and 43 articles, down 19 from the current version. Key changes tie hiring, deployment and management to specific job posts, with recruitment based on performance and capability. The proposal eliminates rank-promotion exams and assessments for professional titles.

The revised rules highlight transparent and competitive hiring via open exams and interviews, while giving flexibility to public-service units to tailor recruitment methods, aiming toward modern, professional governance models. Civil servants and public employees transferring to new public service units will undergo standard job transfer procedures.

The bill also broadens the rights of public employees, allowing them to sign work contracts at other public or non-public entities under specific conditions. Public employees at state-run scientific, technological or higher education establishments, with approval from their heads, may invest in or manage businesses to commercialise research results. If the employee holds a managerial position, such approval must come from the directly supervising authority.

It also introduces regulations to encourage and protect public employees who innovate and take bold, responsible actions for the common good.

Separately, the draft law on on e-commerce outlines four models, namely direct online sales, intermediary platforms, integrated multiservice sites and social networks conducting transactions.

Of particular interest, the draft introduces livestream-sales rules requiring platforms to verify host identities, publish details and monitor content in real time. Sellers must supply hosts with documentation proving product legality.

Lawmakers are scheduled to approve resolutions on the 2026 socio-economic development plan and state budget estimates the same day. — VNA/VNS