Việt Nam, Jordan have great potential to deepen cooperation: Party chief

HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam and Jordan have great potential to deepen cooperation not only for the benefit of their people but also for the interests of ASEAN and the Middle East, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm said on Wednesday during his meeting with King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein.

Welcoming the King at the Party Central Committee’s headquarters in Hà Nội, General Secretary Lâm said this is the first-ever head-of-state-level visit between Việt Nam and Jordan, taking place at a very meaningful time as the two countries celebrate the 45th anniversary of their diplomatic ties (1980–2025).

The Vietnamese Party leader noted that 2026 will be a significant year for both nations, as Jordan will mark its 80th National Day, and the Communist Party of Việt Nam will hold its 14th National Congress, a landmark event that will set strategic orientations for Việt Nam’s next stage of development.

During the meeting, the Party chief commended the substantive results of the earlier talks between King Abdullah II and State President Lương Cường.

General Secretary Lâm affirmed that Việt Nam attaches great importance to strengthening ties with Middle Eastern countries, including Jordan, which holds an important position in the region. He expressed his belief that with similarities in their policies of peace, independence, self-reliance and cooperation for development, the two countries are set to become trusted partners in their respective regions, working together to unlock new growth opportunities.

He also welcomed a large Jordanian business delegation accompanying the King during this trip, saying this demonstrates Jordan’s interest in expanding substantive and effective cooperation with Việt Nam.

For his part, King Abdullah II underlined that he attaches special importance to his visit to Việt Nam. He agreed with the Party chief’s assessment of the current period as a crucial time for both nations’ development.

The King extended his sympathies to the Vietnamese people over the heavy losses caused by recent natural disasters.

Informing the host of the outcomes of his talks with President Cường, King Abdullah II reaffirmed Jordan’s desire to foster comprehensive cooperation with Việt Nam, particularly private-sector partnerships.

He also expressed his wish that the two countries enhance political trust, expand collaboration in defence - security, share experiences in science and technology, and boost people-to-people exchanges to promote better mutual understanding.

The King took the occasion to invite Việt Nam to attend an upcoming international conference on food security hosted by Jordan.

The two leaders agreed on the need to strengthen coordination to address emerging global and regional challenges, and to promote cooperation in politics - diplomacy, defence - security, economy, trade, investment, agriculture, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, energy, and tourism.

They also pledged to support each other at multilateral forums, particularly in the United Nations, ASEAN, and regional organisations in the Middle East. VNA/VNS