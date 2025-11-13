Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

PM to attend G20 Summit in South Africa, pay official visits to Kuwait, Algeria

November 13, 2025 - 20:58
The summit will take place during November 16-24, along with other bilateral activities.

 

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation will pay official visits to Kuwait and Algeria, and attend the G20 Summit along with bilateral activities in South Africa from November 16-24.

The trips will be made at the invitations of PM Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al Sabah of Kuwait, PM Sifi Ghrieb of Algeria, and President of South Africa and G20 Chair for 2025 Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, according to an announcement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. — VNA/VNS

