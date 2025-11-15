NA Chairman chairs preparatory meeting for lawmaking forum

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Saturday chaired the second meeting of the organising committee for a lawmaking forum set for November 22.

The first-ever forum will conduct a comprehensive review of lawmaking performance since the start of the 15th NA term, spotlighting the legislature’s renewed thinking and orientations in lawmaking in recent years. Participants will assess major achievements, distill lessons and best practices for wider adoption, and draw theoretical and practical conclusions to propose concrete measures to raise legislative quality and effectiveness, all aimed at building a robust legal framework that drives fast, sustainable national development.

NA Chairman Mẫn, who is also head of the organising committee, instructed the forum to highlight shifts in legislative mindset, clearly separate what has been accomplished from unfinished tasks, and pinpoint areas requiring further innovation in the time ahead.

The gathering must deliver tangible improvements in lawmaking quality, swiftly clear institutional bottlenecks for businesses and citizens, and produce more durable, enforceable laws and resolutions, he said.

As this is the first time the NA will host such forum, he demanded preparations be timely, efficient, substantive and cost-effective, with any obstacles immediately reported to the committee for rapid fixes and no tolerance for empty formalities. — VNA/VNS