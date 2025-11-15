PM’s coming visit to Kuwait represents milestone in bilateral relations: Ambassador

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s upcoming visit to Kuwait is expected to create new opportunities for closer bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade, energy, digital transformation, food security, and tourism, said Kuwaiti Ambassador to Việt Nam Yousef Al-Sabbagh.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency reporters ahead the November 16-18 visit, the diplomat said that the friendship and cooperation between Kuwait and Việt Nam have witnessed rapid and balanced development across various fields and levels over the past three decades.

The two countries’ diplomatic relations were established on the foundations of mutual respect and shared interests, and these relations have deepened over the years and included cooperation in the fields of economy, energy, education, and development.

The ambassador said Kuwait views Việt Nam as a reliable partner and friend in Southeast Asia and is proud of the distinguished level bilateral relations have reached, both at the governmental and people-to-people levels. He stated that Kuwait believes that the coming period will witness further fruitful cooperation, especially given the shared desire to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries in a way that achieves mutual benefit for the people of the two countries.

Regarding new cooperation opportunities between Việt Nam and Kuwait, the diplomat said that the upcoming visit of Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính to Kuwait represents a significant milestone in bilateral relations and an opportunity to deepen cooperation in strategic areas that serve both countries' mutual interests.

The visit is expected to open new opportunities for the existing partnership between Kuwait and Việt Nam, particularly in key sectors of mutual interest such as energy, food security, and others.

The ambassador said that direct dialogue between the leaderships of the two countries will help identify priorities for future cooperation and establish practical mechanisms to strengthen existing relations between Kuwait and Việt Nam, especially as both countries prepare to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year.

He expressed his confidence that Kuwait-Việt Nam relations, thanks to shared political will and a converging vision for sustainable development, will steadily progress towards a new, more comprehensive and prosperous phase that will benefit the two countries' people.

Since its signing in May 1995, the trade agreement between Kuwait and Việt Nam has formed a fundamental framework for enhancing trade exchange and expanding areas of economic cooperation between the two countries. For three decades, it has proven effective in supporting bilateral relations and encouraging the public and private sectors to build fruitful partnerships.

Kuwait is currently Việt Nam's largest trading partner in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Last year, bilateral trade reached over US$7.3 billion, marking a 24-per-cent increase compared to 2023.

The Nghi Sơn Refinery project, a joint venture between Kuwait, Japan, and Việt Nam, is a shining example of successful multilateral cooperation in the energy sector, contributing to the deepening of investment and trade partnerships between Kuwait and Việt Nam.

Regarding the agreements to be signed during the Vietnamese PM's visit, the ambassador emphasised the importance of strengthening the legal frameworks established by the existing agreements. This visit is expected to culminate in several agreements, which will be announced during the visit.

Regarding a proposal to open a direct flight route between Việt Nam and Kuwait, the ambassador said that Kuwait greatly appreciates the importance of having a direct air way between the two countries. He said although this matter is still under consideration by relevant authorities in both countries, any initiative that contributes to facilitating the movement of people and goods and enhances trade and tourism is welcomed. — VNA/VNS