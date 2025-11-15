Nationwide conference on 2026 parliamentary, local elections wraps up

HÀ NỘI — A nationwide conference to thoroughly study and disseminate the Politburo’s directive on preparations for the elections of deputies to the 16th National Assembly (NA) and all-level People’s Councils for the 2026-2031 term concluded in Hà Nội on Saturday after completing its full agenda.

The one-day event linked a main venue in the capital with 34 provincial sites and 3,321 commune-level locations, drawing a total of 12,000 delegates.

Leaders from the Government, the National Election Council (NEC), the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Standing Board of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee introduced important documents related to the upcoming elections.

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm gave a keynote speech spelling out the elections’ purpose, requirements, significance, and major policy orientations for ministries, agencies, and localities to thoroughly grasp and effectively pursue in the coming time.

NA Chairman and NEC President Trần Thanh Mẫn, in his speech, said the just-concluded 14th plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee had been a success, while the ongoing 10th session of the 15th legislature marks the final sitting of the current term. The entire Party, people and army are striving to meet 2025 goals and tasks, the 2021-2025 five-year targets, prepare for the 14th National Party Congress, while also heading toward the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s first general election.

The outcomes of the upcoming elections will be critical to upholding democracy, reinforcing great national unity, fostering public trust, and ensuring the success of comprehensive national renewal, and the process of building and safeguarding the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam as well.

Immediately after the conference, the NA Standing Committee, the NEC, the Government, the VFF Central Committee and local authorities will intensify coordination to steer and follow the election roadmap on schedule, he said.

Key immediate tasks include finalising the structure and allocation of NA and People’s Council seats, holding consultative conferences to nominate candidates, announcing candidate lists, forming local election bodies, intensifying communication and public information, and ensuring security, order, inspection, and oversight of election law compliance, all aimed at delivering elections that are democratic, lawful, safe, cost-effective and select deputies of integrity and capability who truly represent the people’s will, aspirations and right to mastery.

It is time for leaders of Party committees, authorities, government agencies, VFF, and mass organisations to demonstrate strong leadership, organisational effectiveness and the ability to turn resolutions into tangible results under tight deadlines, he added. — VNA/VNS