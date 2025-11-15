Top legislator calls for tougher anti-graft push inside NA

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn chaired a conference in Hà Nội on Saturday to review the fight against corruption, wastefulness and negative practices within the NA’s Party Organisation during the National Party Congress’s 13th term.

NA Chairman Mẫn, in his speech, urged further institutional reforms, the swift identification and closing of legal loopholes, and stronger oversight by the NA Ethnic Council and parliamentary committees.

He called for intensified political, ideological, ethical and lifestyle education among officials, civil servants, public employees and workers, alongside greater accountability in the fight against corruption. Full transparency in administrative procedures, internal spending rules, financial management and the use of public assets was ordered to block corrupt practices and prevent power abuse.

Strict enforcement of asset and income declarations, open personnel appointment processes, rigorous disciplinary measures, enhanced media and public supervision over the NA Office’s operations, and wider adoption of information technology to shrink opportunities for corruption, were also highlighted.

He directed faster decentralisation and delegation of authority in association with power control and clear accountability. State management must move away from “ask-and-give” practices and shift from pre-approval to post-audit oversight, with central bodies setting mechanisms and policies and localities bearing implementation responsibility.

A legislative orientation scheme for the 16th NA must be promptly submitted to the Politburo for consideration, with priority on high-risk areas, including public assets, state capital in enterprises, public investment, bidding, public procurement, budgeting, public finance, land and mineral resources, he said.

According to him, transparency and objectivity when deciding major national issues is a must, from socio-economic development strategies, national budget allocations, to key infrastructure projects, social welfare policies and major orientations to global integration.

Additional measures include broader public awareness of Party guidelines and State laws on anti-corruption, higher professional standards and service ethics among officials and staff, and accelerated digital transformation in legislative management and monitoring to boost transparency, discipline and lawmaking efficiency. — VNA/VNS