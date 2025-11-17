Innovating, improving education quality holds special significance: President

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường attended a ceremony on Monday at Hà Nội National University of Education to celebrate Vietnamese Teachers’ Day (November 20) and the eighth Patriotic Emulation Congress of the education sector, during which he emphasised that innovating and improving the quality of education is an urgent requirement.

This initiative holds special significance within the strategic vision for national development, which requires perseverance and determination for the lifelong cause of educating people, President Cường said.

Expressing his gratitude to the contributions of senior educators, and generations of teachers across the country, the President noted that the Party and State have always accompanied parents in creating the best conditions for students who continue and promote the nation’s tradition of valuing education, for a strong and humane Việt Nam in the future.

He urged the education sector to continue to thoroughly implement the Party’s guidelines, policies, and viewpoints, as well as late President Ho Chi Minh’s education ideology, and most recently, the Politburo’s Resolution No 71-NQ/TW on groundbreaking development in education and training.

The sector should focus on completing legal regulations to promptly remove institutional and policy bottlenecks, and promote innovation and development in education and training, while advancing decentralisation and delegation of authority linked with resource allocation.

Enhancing the autonomy and accountability of educational institutions, and building an open, interconnected education system that fosters lifelong learning and a learning society are also priorities.

The President also called for effective implementation of the Law on Teachers, the development of appropriate policies to attract talented individuals outside the teaching workforce to participate in teaching and training at educational institutions.

Other important tasks include the persistent cultivation of a school culture and quality culture that emphasises practical learning and professional skills, combined with the exemplary responsibility of the teaching staff.

It is necessary to clearly define the roles, responsibilities, and coordination mechanisms between families, schools, and society in educating ethics, character, and the value system of Vietnamese people, and uphold the responsibilities of state management agencies, Party committees, and local authorities, he stressed.

In addition, due attention should be paid to comprehensive digital transformation, with widespread adoption and strong application of digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in education and training, President Cường said.

He added that vocational education should be modernised to create breakthroughs in developing a highly skilled workforce, while and vocational education institutions should be reorganised and streamlined to ensure efficiency, meet national standards, and reach international levels.

The State President called for the modernisation and elevation of higher education to create breakthroughs in developing highly skilled human resources and talents, and to lead research and innovation.

Regarding the promotion of extensive international cooperation and integration, he highlighted the need to advance negotiations and sign agreements on cooperation in education, training, science, and technology; and actively participate in organisations that ensure quality and develop international education.

President Cường reiterated the goal of Việt Nam to have a modern, equitable, and high-quality national education system that ranks among the top 20 countries in the world by 2045.

Minister of Education and Training Nguyễn Kim Sơn said at the ceremony that the entire sector currently has about 27 million students, with a network of 62,839 educational and training institutions across the country.

On this occasion, the minister awarded the emulation flags to 11 groups, and certificates of merit to 141 collectives and 174 individuals for their outstanding achievements in the “Innovation and Creativity in Management, Teaching, and Learning” emulation movement during the 2020-2025 period. — VNA/VNS