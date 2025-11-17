Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Kuwaiti Prime Minister hosts welcome ceremony for Vietnamese counterpart

November 17, 2025 - 16:19
The two countries have maintained regular high-level visits and exchanges, as well as bilateral cooperation mechanisms. Kuwait is currently Việt Nam's largest trading and investment partner among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính at the welcome ceremony hosted by Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on November 17. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

KUWAIT — Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah hosted a welcome ceremony for visiting Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his entourage in Kuwait City on November 17 (local time).

This marks the first visit by a Vietnamese government leader to Kuwait in 16 years, as the two countries prepare to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2026.

Kuwait is the first stop on PM Chính's working trip to three countries, including Algeria and South Africa, where he will also attend the G20 Summit.

Over nearly five decades, Việt Nam and Kuwait have enjoyed positive development. The two countries have maintained regular high-level visits and exchanges, as well as bilateral cooperation mechanisms. Kuwait is currently Việt Nam's largest trading and investment partner among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. Bilateral trade reached US$7.3 billion last year.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and Kuwait’s counterpart Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

During the trip, the Vietnamese PM is scheduled to meet with Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, hold talks with Kuwaiti PM Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and receive several ministers and executives of major Kuwaiti conglomerates. He will visit some socio-economic establishments and deliver a speech at the Kuwait Diplomatic Institute.

The two sides will discuss directions, measures, and a broader framework for deeper cooperation in the near future, aiming to strengthen bilateral relations and elevate them to a new level.

PM Chinh’s visit to Kuwait underscores Việt Nam's determination to implement its foreign policy strategy toward the Middle East, and to realise Resolution 59 on international integration in the new context. — VNA/VNS

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and Kuwait’s counterpart Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at the welcome ceremony. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính greeted members of the Kuwait Government delegation at the welcome ceremony. — VNA/VNS Photo
Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah greeted the members of the Vietnamese Government delegation. — VNA/VNS Photo
Kuwait-Vietnam diplomacy relationship co-operation

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

UN official lauds Việt Nam's hosting of historic cybercrime convention signing

Ghada Waly, outgoing Executive Director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), affirmed that the signing ceremony of UN Convention against Cybercrime in Hà Nội marks a positive start to the process ahead, with UNODC continuing to support Việt Nam in implementing the Convention, particularly in capacity building, technical assistance, and connecting with international partners.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom