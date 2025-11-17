Kuwaiti Prime Minister hosts welcome ceremony for Vietnamese counterpart

KUWAIT — Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah hosted a welcome ceremony for visiting Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his entourage in Kuwait City on November 17 (local time).

This marks the first visit by a Vietnamese government leader to Kuwait in 16 years, as the two countries prepare to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2026.

Kuwait is the first stop on PM Chính's working trip to three countries, including Algeria and South Africa, where he will also attend the G20 Summit.

Over nearly five decades, Việt Nam and Kuwait have enjoyed positive development. The two countries have maintained regular high-level visits and exchanges, as well as bilateral cooperation mechanisms. Kuwait is currently Việt Nam's largest trading and investment partner among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. Bilateral trade reached US$7.3 billion last year.

During the trip, the Vietnamese PM is scheduled to meet with Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, hold talks with Kuwaiti PM Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and receive several ministers and executives of major Kuwaiti conglomerates. He will visit some socio-economic establishments and deliver a speech at the Kuwait Diplomatic Institute.

The two sides will discuss directions, measures, and a broader framework for deeper cooperation in the near future, aiming to strengthen bilateral relations and elevate them to a new level.

PM Chinh’s visit to Kuwait underscores Việt Nam's determination to implement its foreign policy strategy toward the Middle East, and to realise Resolution 59 on international integration in the new context. — VNA/VNS