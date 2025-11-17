Việt Nam and Kuwait agree to elevate bilateral ties to a strategic partnership

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Kuwait have agreed to upgrade their bilateral relationship to a strategic level, marking the beginning of a new, dynamic and comprehensive phase of cooperation that reflects the aspirations and interests of both peoples.

The consensus was reached on Monday during a meeting between Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, which was held as part of the Vietnamese leader’s official visit to Kuwait. The meeting took place immediately after a formal welcome ceremony at Bayan Palace in Kuwait City.

The Emir of Kuwait stressed that PM Chính’s visit marked an important milestone in Việt Nam-Kuwait relations and affirmed Việt Nam’s strategic place in Kuwait’s foreign policy.

He commended the strong progress in bilateral ties over the past 49 years and expressed hope that both sides would organise meaningful activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year. The Emir underscored Kuwait’s desire to cooperate and walk alongside Việt Nam, saying Kuwait considers Việt Nam’s interests as its own.

Expressing deep sympathy for the losses Việt Nam recently suffered due to natural disasters and storms, the Emir affirmed that Kuwait had always seen Việt Nam as a sincere, reliable and fast-growing partner.

He also welcomed expanded cooperation in trade, investment, food security, science and technology and closer coordination on international issues.

As the current Chair of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Kuwait attached great importance to strengthening ties between the GCC and Việt Nam and ASEAN, viewing Việt Nam as a strategic gateway for expanding cooperation with the region.

PM Chính expressed his pleasure at making an official visit to Kuwait, the first Gulf nation to establish diplomatic ties with Việt Nam, and thanked the Emir for advancing bilateral relations in recent years.

He highlighted notable milestones in cooperation, including mutual support at multilateral forums, Kuwait’s position as the largest ODA provider to Việt Nam in the Gulf region, the Nghi Sơn refinery and petrochemical project and Kuwait’s timely donation of 600,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses during Việt Nam’s most challenging period of the pandemic.

Reaffirming the two countries’ determination to deepen their friendship and usher in a new, comprehensive and effective phase of cooperation towards the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties (1976–2026), PM Chính and the Emir agreed to orient bilateral relations towards a strategic partnership.

Calling for Kuwait’s continued support to advance ties in line with new requirements and the scale of cooperation, PM Chính proposed nine priority areas for future collaboration.

First, he stressed the need to strengthen political trust and increase high-level exchanges between the two countries.

Second, he called for enhanced cooperation in the energy sector, including oil and gas.

Third, he urged both sides to create breakthroughs in investment and encouraged the Kuwait Investment Authority to expand its investments in Việt Nam, particularly in the HCM City International Financial Centre.

Fourth, he emphasised the importance of boosting trade and supporting the early launch of negotiations for a Việt Nam–GCC free trade agreement.

Fifth, he proposed accelerating negotiations on a food security agreement and supporting the development of Việt Nam’s Halal ecosystem.

Sixth, he highlighted the need to promote defence and security cooperation, including collaboration on dual-use defence technologies such as UAVs, joint participation in defence exhibitions, efforts to address non-traditional security challenges and enhanced cybersecurity cooperation.

Seventh, he called for stronger cooperation in science and technology, innovation and digital transformation.

Eighth, he proposed strengthening tourism collaboration and expanding people-to-people exchanges.

Finally, he encouraged deeper cooperation in labour, culture, sports and education and training.

PM Chính affirmed that Việt Nam, with its capabilities and advantages, stood ready to work with Kuwait in contributing to regional peace and reconstruction efforts in the Middle East.

Both leaders agreed to enhance political trust and expand coordination and consultation on regional and global issues in the interest of peace, stability, cooperation and development.

On this occasion, PM Chính conveyed invitations from Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and President Lương Cường for the Emir to visit Việt Nam, which the latter accepted with pleasure and expressed his desire to visit Việt Nam soon. — VNS