Deputy PM asks for close coordination to ensure success for Việt Nam – China meeting

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn has expressed his hope that Việt Nam and China will continue to coordinate closely in arranging high-level diplomatic activities and ensuring the successful organisation of the 17th meeting of the Việt Nam – China Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation.

At a reception for Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam He Wei on Monday, Sơn, who also serves as Chairman of the Việt Nam – China Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation, said that during the meeting, the two sides will review their cooperation and work out future orientations and measures for continuing to implement the common perceptions reached by high-ranking leaders of the two Parties and the two countries.

He warmly congratulated China on the successful fourth session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China in October, which set out major strategic directions for the drafting of the 15th Five-Year Plan and laid an important foundation for China’s pursuit of high-quality development in the coming period.

Son called on both sides to give high priority to the cooperation in railway development, with the aim of breaking ground on the Lào Cai – Hà Nội – Hải Phòng railway line in 2025, expedite the signing of protocols opening the Chinese market to more Vietnamese agricultural products, expand the smart border-gate model, step up cooperation in power connectivity, make substantive progress in science and technology collaboration, bolster locality-to-locality ties, and effectively carry out people-to-people exchanges.

He also urged the two sides to seriously implement the high-level common perceptions on better managing and addressing differences, and to handle sea-related issues appropriately in line with international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Ambassador He, agreeing with Sơn’s opinions, said 2025 marks a highly positive stride in China – Việt Nam relations, particularly following the reciprocal visits by the two Party General Secretaries and other key leaders of the two Parties and countries. Both sides have held numerous meaningful exchanges and activities, while economic and trade cooperation has continued to expand vigorously, setting new records.

The diplomat affirmed that he will work closely with the Vietnamese side to ensure the successful organisation of high-level and other exchanges, particularly the 17th meeting of the Việt Nam – China Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation.

He pledged to promote substantive cooperation so as to deliver diverse outcomes for the meeting, contributing to the building of a China – Việt Nam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, develops intensively and effectively, and brings practical benefits to the peoples of both countries. — VNA/VNS