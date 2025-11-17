Two suspects investigated for anti-State propaganda

HÀ NỘI — Police on Monday officially launched an investigation into and temporarily detained two suspects for the charge of “making, storing, distributing, or spreading information, documents, or items aimed at sabotaging the State of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam”.

The Ministry of Public Security (MPS) said that on November 8, the MPS’s security agency for investigation officially launched a probe into the case of “making, storing, distributing, or spreading information, documents, or items aimed at sabotaging the State of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam”.

Investigation results revealed sufficient evidence of Lê Trung Khoa (born in 1971 in Thanh Hoá province, and residing in Hà Nội’s Đống Đa ward) and Đỗ Văn Ngà (born in 1977 in Gia Lai province, and residing in Gia Lai’s Tuy Phước Đông commune) having made, stored, distributed, and spread anti-State information, documents, or items.

Following that, the security agency for investigation on Monday decided to officially enquire into and put Khoa and Ngà into temporary detention for the charge under Article 117 of the Penal Code.

The suspect investigation and arrest decisions had received approval from Supreme People’s Procuracy.

Police are coordinating with the Supreme People’s Procuracy during the investigation for settlement in line with law. — VNA/VNS