Lawmakers to discuss mechanisms, policies on international integration improvement

HÀ NỘI - Lawmakers are expected to listen to a proposal and verification report on the National Assembly’s draft resolution on some specific mechanisms and policies aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of international integration efforts on November 19 morning at the 15th NA’s ongoing 10th session.

After that, they will discuss in groups this draft resolution, along with another on some mechanisms and policies to solve difficulties and obstacles in the implementation of the Land Law, and the investment policy for the Gia Bình International Airport construction project.

According to the Government's report, the development of the Gia Bình International Airport is a strategic and breakthrough step, contributing to the restructuring of the air transport network in the Capital Region according to the "dual-centre" model, which has been successfully applied in many major cities worldwide, such as London (the UK) and Tokyo (Japan).

It will play a strategic complementary role to the Nội Bài International Airport, promoting advantages in space, connectivity, and infrastructure, while also creating momentum for the development of industries, logistics, e-commerce, tourism, and services.

It is expected to accommodate around 30 million passengers per year and handle 1.6 million tonnes of cargo per year by 2030, and about 50 million passengers and 2.5 million tonnes of cargo per year by 2050. The total investment capital is approximately VNĐ196.3 trillion (US$7.4 billion), of which about VNĐ141.2 trillion is for the first phase.

In the afternoon session, the NA will discuss at the hall the amended Law on Tax Administration and the amended Law on Personal Income Tax. VNA/VNS