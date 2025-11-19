Việt Nam-Kuwait joint statement on elevating bilateral ties to strategic partnership

KUWAIT CITY – Việt Nam and Kuwait have issued a joint statement on elevating bilateral relations to the level of a strategic partnership during Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s visit to the Middle Eastern country.

Following is the full text of the joint statement.

Joint Statement between the State of Kuwait and the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam on Elevating Bilateral Relations to the Level of a Strategic Partnership

His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait, held a meeting with His Excellency Mr. Phạm Minh Chính, Prime Minister of the friendly Socialist Republic of Việt Nam, during his first official visit to the State of Kuwait from 16 to 18 November 2025. His Excellency was accorded an official reception by His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait, and by His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Crown Prince. The two sides exchanged views on bilateral, regional, international, and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

In this context, His Excellency Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính conveyed his congratulations to His Highness the Amir on the achievements realized by the State of Kuwait during its presidency of the 45th session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

In light of the long-standing ties between the two countries, the State of Kuwait and the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam have witnessed, since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1976, continuous development grounded in friendship, mutual respect, and constructive co-operation. Both sides expressed their aspiration to elevate Kuwait–Việt Nam relations to broader horizons of partnership and to open new channels of cooperation that support economic integration between the two countries.

The two sides also expressed their desire to broaden mechanisms of dialogue and coordination, including the work of the Joint Government Committee and the political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, in order to enhance the implementation of agreements and memoranda of understanding, exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual concern, and expand people-to-people cooperation.

The two sides agreed that the year 2026 will mark an important occasion to commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations — the Golden Jubilee of Kuwaiti–Vietnamese friendship.

Furthermore, both sides agreed to elevate the bilateral relations between the State of Kuwait and the friendly Socialist Republic of Việt Nam to the level of a Strategic Partnership, based on the solid foundations uniting the two countries and in a manner that reinforces common interests and serves the aspirations of both peoples.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding the scope of bilateral cooperation through comprehensive programs covering various fields, including emerging technologies, digital media, artificial intelligence, and food security—considered a vital area of cooperation—through joint projects in supply chains, production, and storage.

The two sides also discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the energy sector, particularly by expanding the partnership to include oil and gas exploration and development, petrochemical industries, and renewable energy.

They underscored the strategic importance of the Nghi Sơn Refinery and Petrochemical Complex, and expressed their anticipation of continued close coordination among partners to develop an integrated plan for its financial and administrative restructuring.

The Vietnamese side welcomed the development assistance provided by the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development and expressed its aspiration for the Fund to continue supporting projects contributing to the improvement of basic infrastructure.

Within the framework of international relations, the two sides commended the ongoing coordination between them at the United Nations and across various multilateral fora, reaffirming their joint commitment to strengthening cooperation and supporting one another’s positions, particularly within the United Nations and in the context of the growing cooperation between the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

In this regard, the Vietnamese side praised the active role played by the State of Kuwait in the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD), while the Kuwaiti side emphasised the importance of exploring the possibility of transforming the Dialogue into an effective regional organisation.

The two sides also welcomed the announcement of the Terms of Reference for the commencement of negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement between the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam—an important step toward enhancing trade, investment, and connectivity between the two sides—and emphasised the importance of launching the negotiations with a view to concluding an agreement in the near future.

The official visit culminated in the signing of two agreements designed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation:

- The Protocol Amending the Agreement on Visa Exemption for Holders of Diplomatic and Official Passports between the Government of the State of Kuwait and the Government of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam; and

- A Memorandum of Understanding between the Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah Diplomatic Institute of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait and the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam.

At the conclusion of the visit, His Excellency Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam conveyed his profound appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait, for the gracious welcome and generous hospitality extended to him and his delegation.

His Excellency emphasised that the enduring partnership between Kuwait and Việt Nam stands as a distinguished example of principled and forward-looking regional diplomacy—firmly anchored in respect for international law and guided by shared values—which continues to provide a solid and reliable foundation for elevating the strategic partnership in ways that foster regional stability and global prosperity. VNA/VNS