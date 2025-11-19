Gia Lai flooded as authorities race to rescue residents

Organisation of 14th National Party Congress must meet highest standards: official
GIA LAI As severe flooding continues, local authorities and armed forces in the central province of Gia Lai have moved quickly to evacuate residents to safety. By midday of November 19, about 10,256 households with 42,525 people had been submerged or cut off. Heavy rain also caused localised flooding on spillway roads and triggered landslides that damaged several transport routes and infrastructure works across the province. VNS
|Many areas remain deeply flooded. VNA/VNS Photos
|Rescue teams prepared specialised vehicles to assist residents during the severe flooding.
|Rescue forces evacuate residents during the fierce flooding.
