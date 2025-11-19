Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Gia Lai flooded as authorities race to rescue residents

November 19, 2025 - 14:58
Persistent heavy rain has left thousands of households inundated and isolated across Gia Lai Province, forcing local authorities and armed forces to carry out urgent evacuations.

GIA LAI As severe flooding continues, local authorities and armed forces in the central province of Gia Lai have moved quickly to evacuate residents to safety. By midday of November 19, about 10,256 households with 42,525 people had been submerged or cut off. Heavy rain also caused localised flooding on spillway roads and triggered landslides that damaged several transport routes and infrastructure works across the province. VNS

Many areas remain deeply flooded. VNA/VNS Photos
Many areas remain deeply flooded. VNA/VNS Photos
Rescue teams prepared specialised vehicles to assist residents during the severe flooding.
Rescue teams prepared specialised vehicles to assist residents during the severe flooding.
Rescue forces evacuate residents during the fierce flooding.
Rescue forces evacuate residents during the fierce flooding.

see also

More on this story

Society

Prime Minister meets Vietnamese community in Algeria

According to the Vietnamese Embassy, the Vietnamese community in Algeria numbers around 2,000 people, comprising roughly 500 officials, employees, engineers and workers, and about 1,500 people of Vietnamese origin or with partial Vietnamese ancestry.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom