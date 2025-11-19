Vietnamese young people join hands to fight antimicrobial resistance

HÀ NỘI – Young people are key agents of change, and their engagement is essential to building sustainable solutions to antimicrobial resistance, according to experts.

On November 18, more than 500 students, lecturers, experts, managers and policy makers attended the "Youth for Action against Antimicrobial Resistance Forum" took place at the Việt Nam Academy of Agriculture in Hà Nội.

The event is one of the key activities in response to the World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (WAAW), organised by the Department of Livestock Production and Animal Health under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment with the support of FAO Việt Nam and funding from the UK International Development Programme.

The forum is a venue for both domestic and international partners to share commitments to promoting a “One Health” approach, while empowering youth to play a pivotal role in the fight against antimicrobial resistance.

This is a global challenge as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites increasingly evolve to resist treatments, reducing the effectiveness of antimicrobials.

Antimicrobial resistance makes infection treatment more difficult causing risk of epidemic spread, prolonging treatment and increasing death rate.

Experts warned that antimicrobial resistance is no longer a distant risk but an existential threat to public health, food systems and the environment, requiring urgent and coordinated action.

With the theme “Act Now: Protect Our Present, Secure Our Future”, the WAAW 2025 focuses on the urgent requirement of co-operation to protect antimicrobial drug effects and ensure health for the next generations.

In that spirit, the forum was designed to expand the space for dialogue, helping young people understand the risks of antimicrobial resistance and equip them with the knowledge and skills to act responsibly.

The event included many interactive and creative communication activities such as talks, poster design competitions, awareness games and open discussions that brought students the opportunity to access scientific information, and learn from leading experts in the fields of veterinary medicine, public health, development and policy, especially on the importance of rational use of antimicrobials in agriculture and life.

Dr. Nguyễn Thu Thủy, deputy director of the Department of Livestock Production and Animal Health, said that young people play an important role in changing community behaviour and promoting sustainable solutions.

The department has been launching a National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance in Agriculture focusing on monitoring and promoting responsible use of antimicrobials, and expanding multisectoral collaboration, Thuỷ said.

Attracting students and young people in antimicrobial resistance activities is considered a key factor of long-term effort, she said.

Meanwhile, Vinod Ahuja, FAO Representative in Việt Nam, highly appreciated innovative role of young people.

He said that the active participation of young people would contribute to creating sustainable solutions in agriculture, community health care and the environment.

He stressed that empowering students and young people was not only about serving current needs, but also about investing in a future where health, food safety and environmental resilience are inextricably linked.

At the forum, British Ambassador to Việt Nam Iain Frew, said that antimicrobial resistance was one of the biggest threats to global health in the 21st century.

Raising awareness for young people helped create a solid foundation to minimise risks in the future.

The forum sent the message that the fight against antimicrobial resistance is a shared responsibility of the whole society.

Youth engagement is seen as a foundation for building resilient, evidence-based health systems that adapt to new challenges.

The event also highlighted the role of the National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance in Agriculture, which prioritises reducing the misuse of antimicrobials in livestock production and promoting safe, sustainable practices across the agricultural production chain. VNS