Deputy PM orders prioritising investment in communal infrastrucure in Sơn La

SƠN LA — Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn urged the authorities of Sơn La Province to prioritise investment in commune-level infrastructure and equipment to ensure the smooth and effective operation of the two-tier local government system in the locality.

The Deputy PM had a working session with the Standing Committee of the provincial Party Committee on Tuesday to review business and production, public investment, import-export, infrastructure and social housing development, national target programmes, and the operation of the two-tier local governance model.

Acknowledging and commending Sơn La’s recent accomplishments, the Deputy PM said the province must strive to reach an 8 per cent economic growth rate this year.

He asked for continued strong investment in high-tech agriculture, focusing on farming linked with processing, and planning specialised and high-quality agricultural zones.

The Deputy PM underlined the need for Sơn La to review and build a mid-term public investment plan for 2026-2030 with clear priorities, concentrating on infrastructure development, especially transport and digital connectivity.

Attention must be given to maintaining national defence and security, ensuring social order and safety, preventing corruption, wastefulness, eliminating social vices, effectively carrying out diplomatic activities, and building a peaceful, friendly, and cooperative border with Laos, Sơn said.

The Deputy PM urged Sơn La to review and stabilise its structure, proactively follow newly-issued and upcoming decrees of the Government to ensure smooth and effective operation of the two-tier local administration system.

He emphasised the importance of focusing on the local community to evaluate and reorganise the current workforce. This includes allocating resources and budgets for training local officials and continuing to prioritise investments in infrastructure and equipment, particularly digital solutions, to enhance administrative efficiency at the local level.

In the first ten months of 2025, Sơn La’s economic structure showed positive shifts. The total state budget revenue was estimated at VNĐ25.18 trillion (US$954 million), reaching 138.07 per cent of the set plan.

Regarding public investment plans, detailed monthly and quarterly disbursement plans have been prepared for each project, with efforts focused on speeding up the implementation of national target programmes, building the Hòa Bình-Mộc Châu Expressway’s section in Sơn La, and starting the construction of multi-level boarding schools in border communes.

As of November 13, Sơn La had disbursed VNĐ3.56 trillion ($135 million), equivalent to 47.8 per cent of the plan set by the PM.

As many as 30 projects had been approved with a total registered capital of VNĐ12.66 trillion ($480 million), three times more projects and over 37 times the registered capital compared to the same period in 2024. — VNA/VNS