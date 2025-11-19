Ministry of Public Security reports 96 per cent satisfaction rate in administrative services

HÀ NỘI – The Ministry of Public Security recorded an average public satisfaction rate of 96.37 per cent for administrative procedures handled by the public security force in 2025.

The figure was released at a conference held in Cần Thơ City on Tuesday to review the five-year implementation of the 2021–2030 State administrative reform programme within the sector.

In 2025, the ministry shifted entirely to a digital survey model, collecting feedback exclusively through the VNeID application instead of paper surveys used in previous years. Within just one month, the system recorded more than 390,000 responses—over 18 times the volume gathered by the traditional method.

Survey results covered units under the ministry and public security departments in all the 34 provinces and cities, with Đồng Nai, Nghệ An and Bắc Ninh among localities gathering the most feedback.

For the 2025 reform index, 25 units received an “excellent” rating with scores of 95 points or above; 53 units were assessed as “good” (80 to under 95 points), two as “fair” (70 to under 80 points), and one as “duty completion” (50 to under 70 points).

The conference also reviewed the implementation of the 2021–2025 phase of the national administrative reform programme.

Over the past five years, the ministry has issued multiple plans to carry out Government Resolution 76/NQ-CP on the General Programme on State Administrative Reform for 2021–2030 period. Institutional reform has focused on strengthening the legal framework on security and order, while apparatus restructuring has streamlined the three-tier public security system to speed up task performance. The ministry has also standardised, publicised, and digitised procedures and expanded fully online public services.

Deputy Minister of Public Security Sen. Lieut. Gen. Lê Quốc Hùng said the ministry have adopted concerted measures to advance institutional reform, apparatus restructuring and administrative procedure simplification. These achievements, he noted, underscore the force’s role in supporting institutional modernisation and national digital transformation.

The conference also identified several challenges, including uneven implementation across units, slower-than-expected digital transformation, limited resources, and service quality gaps in some localities.

For the 2026–2030 period, the ministry plans to intensify public outreach on administrative reform, continue simplifying procedures, accelerate digital transformation, and complete key databases. The ministry also intends to expand satisfaction measurement and conduct all reform assessments online to ensure accuracy, objectivity, and transparency. VNA/VNS