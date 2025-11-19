10 dead, two missing as Deputy PM orders urgent evacuations in Khánh Hòa

KHÁNH HÒA — Ten people have been confirmed dead and two are still missing after days of torrential rain triggered severe flooding and landslides across Khánh Hòa Province.

The devastation prompted Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Quốc Dũng, on a field inspection early yesterday, to order the immediate relocation of all residents in danger zones, insisting that evacuations must be completed yesterday to avoid further loss of life.

The Deputy PM toured the Đá Lố Bridge area in Vĩnh Phương commune, one of the province’s most heavily affected areas, where fast-moving floodwater and localised landslides have cut off three hamlets and trapped roughly 500 households. He said many families were still hesitating to leave even when water continued to rise.

Provincial authorities said nearly 9,000 homes in 14 communes and wards had been inundated, with flood depths reaching up to 1.5m in parts of the north. Landslides were widespread, especially along mountainous passes and steep slopes.

The deadliest incident occurred at Khánh Lê Pass, where a landslide struck a passenger coach, killing six and injuring 19.

At Khánh Sơn Pass in Cam An Commune, one person was killed, one injured and one remained missing as of yesterday morning. Other casualties included residents swept away by floodwater in Bắc Nha Trang Ward, Tây Nha Trang Ward and Phước Hậu Commune. In Nam Khánh Vĩnh Commune, a villager was missing while working in a forest plantation and has not been found.

Infrastructure losses are extensive. The Phú Kiểng wooden bridge in Tây Nha Trang, 285m long, was washed away. A low-water bridge in Đồng Nha and an aquaculture bridge in Phương Cựu 3 hamlet, Ninh Hải Commune, collapsed. The Nước Ngọt reservoir suffered serious damage to about 150m of its wave-break wall, along with heavy slope erosion.

Across Nha Trang City, many low-lying riverside areas remained under water yesterday. Reporters observed 20 to 50cm of water inside homes in parts of Tây Nha Trang and Bắc Nha Trang wards. Residents said this second round of flooding arrived suddenly and rose faster than the earlier wave.

More than 1,890 households with over 6,500 people have now been evacuated.

Provincial leaders have inspected landslide zones and provided emergency support for affected families.

Authorities warn that further heavy rain could worsen conditions in downstream areas. With reservoirs discharging water in accordance with national regulations, localities have been ordered to maintain round-the-clock monitoring, issue timely alerts, and prepare essential supplies. —VNS