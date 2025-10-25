Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit passes away at the age of 93

BANGKOK — Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother passed away peacefully at 9.21pm on October 24 at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, the Thai Red Cross Society, the Bureau of the Royal Household announced.

The bureau said in a statement that a team of doctors monitoring and treating Her Majesty's health at the hospital since 2019, found she had several illnesses and abnormalities in multiple systems that required ongoing medical care, the Bangkok Post reported.

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua has instructed the bureau to arrange Her Majesty's royal funeral with the highest honours according to royal tradition. Her remains will be enshrined at Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall in the Grand Palace, Bangkok.

His Majesty has decreed a one-year mourning period for the Royal Family and Royal Court officials from the date of her passing.

Her Majesty The Queen Mother was born in Bangkok on August 12, 1932, as MR Sirikit Kitiyakara, daughter of Prince Nakkhatra Mangala and ML Bua Kitiyakara.

His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great (Rama IX), who ruled from 1946 until 2016, became engaged to her abroad. They married in Bangkok on April 28, 1950, when she was granted the title of Her Majesty the Queen. She was elevated to full Queen on his coronation day, May 5, 1950.

Her Majesty was revered for her lifelong devotion to the welfare of the Thai people. She dedicated herself to advancing rural development, women’s empowerment and the preservation of traditional Thai arts and crafts. — VNA