Unity and resilience key for ASEAN to overcome challenges: Malaysian FM

KUALA LUMPUR - The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)’s unity and resilience have enabled the bloc to maintain stability and effectively respond to both regional and global challenges amid growing geopolitical uncertainties, Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan said at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) held in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

Mohamad said under Malaysia’s 2025 Chairmanship, ASEAN has sought to preserve its unity and shared purpose while charting a forward-looking path that stays true to its core values of trust, dialogue and consensus.

He emphasised that inclusivity and sustainability must continue to define ASEAN’s vision, ensuring that no member state is left behind as the region moves forward. ASEAN’s expansion, including the inclusion of Timor-Leste and the growing number of partners acceding to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC), underscore its standing as a globally respected centre for dialogue. In 2025, Algeria and Uruguay jointed the treaty, while Finland’s upcoming accession will bring the total 58 High Contracting Parties.

Mohamad also highlighted ASEAN's mediation role in helping to de-escalate tensions between two neighbouring countries, Thailand and Cambodia, calling it a reminder of the fragility of peace.

The minister reaffirmed Malaysia's commitment, as ASEAN Chair, to support peacebuilding efforts, saying the forthcoming signing of a ceasefire agreement and the establishment of an ASEAN Observer Team will mark a key milestone in regional diplomacy.

He also stressed that unity must continue to guide ASEAN's approach in addressing the East Sea issue and the Myanmar crisis, both of which, require diplomacy and trust rather than coercion.

The AMM was part of a series of meetings held ahead of the 47th ASEAN Summit, which gathers regional leaders to deliberate on key political, economic, and security issues under the theme "Inclusivity and Sustainability". VNA/VNS