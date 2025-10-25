47th ASEAN Summit to spotlight regional integration, economic growth

KUALA LUMPUR – The 47th ASEAN Summit and related summits are scheduled to take place in Malaysia from October 26 to 28, with discussions focusing on issues related to the ASEAN Community building and the bloc’s external relations.

According to a statement from Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, leaders are expected to deliberate on measures to deepen regional integration, stimulate economic growth, and enhance connectivity across Southeast Asia. Efforts to reinforce ASEAN's unity and centrality in the regional architecture will also be high on the agenda.

A series of activities will be held, including the ASEAN Plus One Summits with its dialogue partners, namely Australia, China, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Russia, and the US, as well as the ASEAN Plus Three Summit, the East Asia Summit (EAS), the ASEAN – United Nations Summit, and the ASEAN – New Zealand Commemorative Leaders' Summit.

The opening ceremony on October 26 is expected to feature the declaration of Timor-Leste as ASEAN’s 11th full member.

On the same day, Canada and the European Union will share their views on further consolidating and deepening their relations with ASEAN. Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will present its latest global macroeconomic assessments and outline avenues for stronger ASEAN – IMF collaboration.

During the retreat session, the leaders will review the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus (5PC) on the Myanmar issue and the way forward in addressing the political and humanitarian crisis in the country, while exchanging views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

At the ASEAN Plus One Summits, discussions are set to cover trade and investment, supply chain resilience, digitalisation, renewable energy, and green growth, as well as other issues of common concern.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the ASEAN – New Zealand dialogue relations, and the two sides are expected to announce the establishment of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The ASEAN Plus Three Summit, to be held on October 27, will bring together leaders from ASEAN, China, Japan, and the RoK to review cooperation outcomes and outline future collaboration directions in the digital economy, maritime affairs, energy, connectivity, health, and education. Representatives from the ASEAN Plus Three Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) and the East Asia Business Council (EABC) will also brief participants on the region’s macroeconomic and financial outlooks.

The 20th East Asia Summit, also scheduled for October 27, will review progress in the EAS cooperation, focusing on political and economic issues with the aim of promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the East Asia region.

Additionally, Malaysia will host the third Asian Zero Emission Community (AZEC) Leaders’ Meeting on October 26 and the fifth Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Summit on October 27.

The handover ceremony of the ASEAN Chairmanship from Malaysia to the Philippines will take place on October 28. VNA/VNS