Indonesia takes urgent action to protect rare dolphins

JAKARTA — Indonesia’s government is stepping up efforts to protect the Mahakam dolphin (Orcaella brevirostris), a freshwater species endemic to the Mahakam River in East Kalimantan that is on the brink of extinction, with only about sixty-four individuals remaining, including two newborns.

Environment Minister Hanif Faisol Nurofiq said the government had decided to establish a coal-free conservation zone in the Mahakam River’s tributaries to minimise the impact of coal transportation on the dolphin population. He emphasised that coal vessel traffic poses one of the greatest threats to the species, as noise, large waves, and oil pollution have severely degraded their habitat. The Ministry of Environment is coordinating with the Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries to closely monitor boat activities and conduct surveys to identify pollution sources in the Mahakam area.

Director of Biodiversity Conservation Inge Retnowati noted that the dolphins face multiple threats, including water pollution, collisions with coal barges, and entanglement in fishing nets, with gillnets accounting for about sixty-seven per cent of deaths. She stressed the need for stronger law enforcement and environmental management measures to prevent the extinction of this biodiversity icon of Kalimantan.

According to the Environment Ministry, the conservation of the Mahakam dolphin follows three main strategies: safeguarding biodiversity within an integrated ecosystem; mainstreaming sustainable development principles into regional planning and policy; and implementing concrete conservation programmes, such as designating areas to preserve ecological functions.

The Mahakam dolphin is listed as critically endangered on the IUCN Red List and included in Appendix I of CITES, the highest level of protection under international regulations. — VNA/VNS