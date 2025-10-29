Malaysia hands ASEAN chairmanship baton to the Philippines

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia has officially handed over the ASEAN chairmanship to the Philippines, which will host it in 2026.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim handed over the gavel to the Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr as a symbolic gesture of the handover.

In his closing remarks, Anwar said it was a privilege to host leaders in Kuala Lumpur, describing the experience as illuminating.

“In today’s world, where constancy is a rare virtue, Shakespeare warns us against being slaves to passion and urges, and that we should be guided by reason to remain steadfast amidst the stirrings and frenzies of the moment. That must be Asean’s way if we are to endure,” said Anwar during the closing ceremony of the 47th ASEAN Summit here on Tuesday.

“We also take quiet satisfaction in seeing conversations unfold among partners and powers beyond these walls. We revive dialogues, build new bridges, and prove that ASEAN’s missionary, when guided by patience and reason, still works. We recognise that no chairmanship, not even a generation, can right every wrong.”

“Some crisis will persist. Some lives remain shadowed by fear and want. Yet history seldom lives. “

“I therefore thank again, from the bottom of my heart, to every member state, our dialogue partners, and the ASEAN Secretariat for their perseverance, patience, and cooperation. Without their steadfast support, purpose will have spoken loudly but achieved little,” he added.

The Prime Minister also extended his gratitude to the people of Malaysia for making Malaysia’s chairmanship a success.

“Before I conclude, allow me to express my deepest gratitude to the officials, volunteers and partners whose devotion, stamina and professionalism have made this chairmanship possible. I also wish to thank the people of Malaysia for their patience and generosity throughout this demanding year. You, fellow Malaysians, welcome our guests with warmth,” he said.

“Adapted to every disruption. It reminded the region that hospitality is not just our custom, but our character. In your hands, thousands, from the airport to the police on the ground, duty became service, and service became love of the country,” he added.

He said a new chapter for ASEAN would begin on the first day of 2026, as the Philippines takes on the chairmanship. He also extended his best wishes to Marcos as Manila would be leading ASEAN next year. — The Star/ANN