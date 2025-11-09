Politics & Law
Ship carrying undocumented migrants sinks off Malaysia–Thailand border

November 09, 2025 - 20:41
At least one individual has been found dead and six have been rescued after a boat carrying nearly 100 undocumented migrants sank in waters near the Malaysia–Thailand maritime border, local police said on Sunday, according to Malaysia's national news agency Bernama.
A survivor from the sunken migrant ship rests aboard a boat on waters off Kedah, Malaysia on Sunday. — XINHUA/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — A boat believed to be carrying nearly 100 undocumented migrants of various nationalities capsized near the Malaysia–Thailand maritime border, with six survivors found in Langkawi waters.

As reported by the Malaysian national news agency Bernama on Sunday, Kedah police chief Datuk Adzli Abu Shah said preliminary investigations found that about a month ago, the survivors boarded a large vessel carrying 300 people to enter Malaysia.

As they neared the border, they were instructed to transfer onto three smaller boats, each carrying an estimated 100 people, to avoid detection by the authorities.

However, three days ago, the boat they were on capsized, and the incident is believed to have occurred in Thai waters before they drifted into Malaysian waters. At least one individual has been found dead.

The status of the other two boats is still unknown.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency and the Marine Police have been requested to launch search and rescue operations for the other victims and the missing boats, he said. — VNA/VNS 

see also

More on this story

World

Rise in children at risk in Malaysia

In its latest Children Statistics 2025 report, the Department of Statistics Malaysia said cases involving children requiring care and protection increased by 12.7 per cent to 9,624 in 2024, compared with the previous year.
World

Indonesia takes urgent action to protect rare dolphins

Indonesia’s government is stepping up efforts to protect the Mahakam dolphin (Orcaella brevirostris), a freshwater species endemic to the Mahakam River in East Kalimantan that is on the brink of extinction, with only about sixty-four individuals remaining, including two newborns.
World

Malaysia hands ASEAN chairmanship baton to the Philippines

In his closing remarks, Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim said it was a privilege to host leaders in Kuala Lumpur, describing the experience as illuminating. He also extended his gratitude to the people of Malaysia for making Malaysia's chairmanship a success.

