Ship carrying undocumented migrants sinks off Malaysia–Thailand border

HÀ NỘI — A boat believed to be carrying nearly 100 undocumented migrants of various nationalities capsized near the Malaysia–Thailand maritime border, with six survivors found in Langkawi waters.

As reported by the Malaysian national news agency Bernama on Sunday, Kedah police chief Datuk Adzli Abu Shah said preliminary investigations found that about a month ago, the survivors boarded a large vessel carrying 300 people to enter Malaysia.

As they neared the border, they were instructed to transfer onto three smaller boats, each carrying an estimated 100 people, to avoid detection by the authorities.

However, three days ago, the boat they were on capsized, and the incident is believed to have occurred in Thai waters before they drifted into Malaysian waters. At least one individual has been found dead.

The status of the other two boats is still unknown.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency and the Marine Police have been requested to launch search and rescue operations for the other victims and the missing boats, he said. — VNA/VNS