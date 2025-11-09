Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home World

Cambodia, Thailand organise meeting on humanitarian demining in shared border

November 09, 2025 - 20:42
The meeting followed the Cambodia–Thailand Joint Coordinating Task Force’s decision and was conducted under the observation of the ASEAN Observer Team, which was tasked with monitoring and verifying the process.
Cambodian soldiers carry out the second stage of Phase 1 of the removal of heavy and destructive weapons and equipment at Chong Kal District, Oddar Meanchey Province, on Saturday at 6pm. — AKP/VNA Photo

PHNOM PENH — Cambodia and Thailand have held a joint technical meeting to discuss humanitarian demining operations in a priority border area, Cambodia's Ministry of National Defence has announced.

According to the ministry’s spokeswoman, Lieutenant General Maly Socheata, the Cambodian Mine Action Centre and the Thai Mine Action Centre were assigned to conduct the discussion and technical assessment of a pilot area located in Ou Bei Choan Commune of Ou Chrov District, Banteay Meanchey Province of Cambodia, opposite Nonmak Moon Commune of Khok Song District, Sa Kaeo Province in Thailand.

The meeting followed the Cambodia–Thailand Joint Coordinating Task Force’s decision and was conducted under the observation of the ASEAN Observer Team, which was tasked with monitoring and verifying the process.

The spokesperson emphasised that the humanitarian demining operation would be carried out with full respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both nations, guided by the spirit of mutual respect and cooperation.

Thailand, Cambodia agree to build border fence in Chanthaburi–Trat sector

Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to construct a border fence in the Chanthaburi–Trat area after both sides signed technical documents for demarcation.

On Saturday, progress was reported in the border fence construction project under the supervision of the Chanthaburi–Trat Border Defence Command. Both foreign ministries have now completed the signing and approval of the Technical Instruction (TI) for surveying and installing temporary boundary markers between boundary posts No 52-59, marking completion of Steps 1 and 2 of the process.

Next, both sides will proceed with Step 3 – joint field surveys and installation of temporary markers, which is expected to take place soon following mutual agreement.

Earlier, on November 4, 2025, Thai and Cambodian survey teams met to discuss and endorse the technical guidance for the demarcation work between boundary posts 52 and 59. The meeting concluded with a joint signing of the technical instruction document. — VNA/THE NATION/ANN

Cambodia Thailand relations

see also

More on this story

World

Rise in children at risk in Malaysia

In its latest Children Statistics 2025 report, the Department of Statistics Malaysia said cases involving children requiring care and protection increased by 12.7 per cent to 9,624 in 2024, compared with the previous year.
World

Indonesia takes urgent action to protect rare dolphins

Indonesia’s government is stepping up efforts to protect the Mahakam dolphin (Orcaella brevirostris), a freshwater species endemic to the Mahakam River in East Kalimantan that is on the brink of extinction, with only about sixty-four individuals remaining, including two newborns.
World

Malaysia hands ASEAN chairmanship baton to the Philippines

In his closing remarks, Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim said it was a privilege to host leaders in Kuala Lumpur, describing the experience as illuminating. He also extended his gratitude to the people of Malaysia for making Malaysia's chairmanship a success.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom