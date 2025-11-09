Cambodia, Thailand organise meeting on humanitarian demining in shared border

PHNOM PENH — Cambodia and Thailand have held a joint technical meeting to discuss humanitarian demining operations in a priority border area, Cambodia's Ministry of National Defence has announced.

According to the ministry’s spokeswoman, Lieutenant General Maly Socheata, the Cambodian Mine Action Centre and the Thai Mine Action Centre were assigned to conduct the discussion and technical assessment of a pilot area located in Ou Bei Choan Commune of Ou Chrov District, Banteay Meanchey Province of Cambodia, opposite Nonmak Moon Commune of Khok Song District, Sa Kaeo Province in Thailand.

The meeting followed the Cambodia–Thailand Joint Coordinating Task Force’s decision and was conducted under the observation of the ASEAN Observer Team, which was tasked with monitoring and verifying the process.

The spokesperson emphasised that the humanitarian demining operation would be carried out with full respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both nations, guided by the spirit of mutual respect and cooperation.

Thailand, Cambodia agree to build border fence in Chanthaburi–Trat sector

Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to construct a border fence in the Chanthaburi–Trat area after both sides signed technical documents for demarcation.

On Saturday, progress was reported in the border fence construction project under the supervision of the Chanthaburi–Trat Border Defence Command. Both foreign ministries have now completed the signing and approval of the Technical Instruction (TI) for surveying and installing temporary boundary markers between boundary posts No 52-59, marking completion of Steps 1 and 2 of the process.

Next, both sides will proceed with Step 3 – joint field surveys and installation of temporary markers, which is expected to take place soon following mutual agreement.

Earlier, on November 4, 2025, Thai and Cambodian survey teams met to discuss and endorse the technical guidance for the demarcation work between boundary posts 52 and 59. The meeting concluded with a joint signing of the technical instruction document. — VNA/THE NATION/ANN