PM requests greater efforts to overcome flood aftermaths as human toll tops 100, losses near $500m

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has signed an official dispatch, urging ministries, sectors and local authorities in the south-central region to focus on recovery efforts, restoring production and business activities, and stabilising people’s lives after recent floods.

The document was addressed to the Secretaries of the Party Committees and Chairpersons of the People’s Committees of Gia Lai, Đắk Lắk, Khánh Hoà, and Lâm Đồng provinces; ministers and heads of ministry-level and government agencies; and the Office of the National Steering Committee for Civil Defence, highlighting the great efforts made by the entire political system, Party committees at all levels, and local authorities in controlling and overcoming the aftermaths of the natural disasters.

It stresses that thanks to the timely and proactive response of the entire political system, especially local Party committees and authorities, disaster response forces, as well as military, police, militia and grassroots security forces, mass organisations, and local communities, the losses of life and property caused by the floods have been minimised.

However, the historic flooding – hitting immediately after prolonged rains and at peak tide – has caused unprecedented water levels and widespread devastation. It resulted in heavy losses of life, severe damage to homes and property, and major destruction of essential public infrastructure, while seriously disrupting people’s morale, livelihoods, and economic activities.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the recent historic floods left 102 people dead or missing, destroyed or swept away 221 houses, and damaged 933 others, while over 200,000 houses have been inundated. More than 82,000 hectares of rice and crops were ruined; nearly 3.34 million livestock and poultry were killed or swept away; and many transport, irrigation, education, and healthcare facilities were damaged. Total losses are initially estimated at VNĐ13.07 trillion (US$496 million).

On behalf of Party and State leaders, the PM extended heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their relatives in the floods, and expressed sympathy for the hardships and concerns faced by local authorities and communities in the disaster-hit areas.

He requested urgent efforts to address the aftermaths, restore production and business activities, and quickly stabilise the lives of local residents, focusing repairing homes for people by November 30, 2025; resettling families whose houses were destroyed by January 31, 2026; assisting residents in cleaning homes, offices, roads, and workshops to quickly resume production; guiding and supporting localities in restoring agricultural activities.

Leaders of Gia Lai, Đắk Lắk, Khánh Hoà, and Lâm Đồng provinces are tasked with directly overseeing flooded and isolated areas, and coordinating rapid and effective recovery measures to stabilise residents’ lives and restore production and business activities.

All available forces and resources must reach isolated households to provide emergency food, necessities, medical care, and special support for families with dead, missing or injured members.

The PM ordered a full and accurate assessment of damage and the proactive use of all available resources to provide maximum support to those affected by the floods, completing by November 30. He said relief funds and supplies must be coordinated to reach those in need as quickly and efficiently as possible, with a centralised system assigned to ensure fair, transparent, and effective distribution.

He underlined the need to issue necessary policies within the authorities’ capacity to maximise support for residents and businesses in quickly recovering from the floods, restoring production and business, and prioritising the repair of landslides, transport routes, dams, and irrigation works as soon as possible.

The Minister of National Defence is tasked with directing Military Regions 5 and 7 and nearby military units to deploy additional personnel and resources to transport food, supplies, and essentials for emergency relief. Helicopters and drones must be ready to deliver aid to residents in isolated or hard-to-reach areas.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Public Security will direct local police, grassroots security forces, and stationed units to immediately deploy personnel, equipment, and resources to assist residents, agencies, and businesses in overcoming the consequences of the floods.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment must urgently guide and support localities in restoring agricultural production, concentrating on providing seedlings, livestock, and veterinary supplies; repairing damaged irrigation works and dams as quickly as possible; and leading coordination with agencies and localities to accurately assess flood causes and review the management and operation of irrigation and hydropower dams to ensure safe and effective operations.

The PM also demanded immediately providing school supplies and teaching equipment to reopen schools promptly; maximising deployment of medical staff to support local healthcare and post-flood disease prevention; restoring transport routes, electricity and telecommunications system; and having debt relief measures, including deferrals and interest reductions, for affected individuals and businesses. — VNA/VNS