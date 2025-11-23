Consulate General of France in HCM City honours Vietnamese Paralympian powerlifter

HCM CITY — Etienne Ranaivoson, the Consulate General of France in HCM City, honoured Vietnamese Paralympian powerlifter Lê Văn Công on Saturday for his achievements in sports with a Gold Medal from the French Ministry of Sports, Youth and Community Life at a ceremony in HCM City's Phú Nhuận stadium.

Vietnamese Paralympian powerlifter Lê Văn Công is a Vietnamese para-athlete in weightlifting who won a trio of Paralympic medals, including Gold at Rio 2016, Silver at Tokyo 2020, and Bronze at Paris 2024.

At the ceremony, Etienne Ranaivoson, Consul General of France in HCM City, said that Lê Văn Công represents a young Vietnamese generation not hindered by difficulties, and that he is a symbol of perseverance, dignity, and the determined spirit of people with disabilities.

Paralympic powerlifter Lê Văn Công said it was an honour to receive this medal.

"I always believe that if others can do it, I can too. That belief helped me overcome all obstacles to achieve today's results."

The event is part of the Volvic Rugby Festival, a charity programme, co-organised by Rugby Cùng Nhau Co. Ltd. and Rugby French Flair, supported by the French Embassy in Việt Nam and the French Consulate General in HCM City.

The event aimed to promote rugby to Vietnamese sports fans, with over 160 participants, mostly teenagers and children.

The programme was launched by François Trinh Duc, a former Vietnamese-French rugby player who played for the French national rugby team from 2008 to 2018, represented France at the 2011, 2015, and 2019 Rugby World Cups. — VNS