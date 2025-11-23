VNĐ1.1 trillion in emergency aid allocated to four flood-hit provinces

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Đức Phớc on Sunday signed a decision approving an emergency aid allocation of VNĐ1.1 trillion (US$41.74 million) from the central budget’s 2025 contingency fund to four provinces – Khánh Hòa, Lâm Đồng, Gia Lai and Đắk Lắk – to address severe damage caused by recent floods.

Under the decision, Khánh Hòa will receive VNĐ150 billion, Lâm Đồng VNĐ300 billion, Gia Lai VNĐ150 billion, and Đắk Lắk VNĐ500 billion, in line with the proposal submitted by the Ministry of Finance.

The People’s Committees of the four provinces are responsible for managing and utilising the aid in a transparent and accountable manner, ensuring it is used for the correct purposes and delivered to the right beneficiaries, in full compliance with regulations on the State budget and all relevant legal provisions, while preventing any loss, waste or wrongdoings.

Đắk Lắk authorities are distributing a total of 2,000 tonnes of rice to residents in 24 communes and wards in the province severely affected by the flooding. So far, 160 tonnes have been delivered to Tuy An Nam and Sơn Hòa communes. On Sunday, an additional 380 tonnes were set to be delivered to Tuy An Tây, Tuy An Đông, Sơn Thanh, Ô Loan communes and Tuy Hòa Ward – all among the worst affected by the floods.

The distribution of rice is expected to be completed by November 26. — VNA/VNS