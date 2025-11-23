International media praises Vietnamese Government’s urgent response to severe floods

HÀ NỘI — A number of major international news agencies are closely monitoring the severe flooding in the provinces of Gia Lai, Đắk Lắk and Khánh Hòa which have been hardest hit by recent torrential rains and widespread flash floods. The global community has praised Việt Nam’s swift response, decisive direction and strong inter-agency coordination in tackling the natural disasters.

Reports by leading outlets such as Reuters, AFP, AP and numerous other international media have all highlighted the scale of human and material losses, as well as the heavy impact on agriculture.

According to Reuters, citing data from the Việt Nam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority under the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, rainfall in several areas exceeded 1,900mm in just one week.

German broadcaster DW quoted Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Quốc Dũng as saying that local authorities had mobilised the military, police and security forces to evacuate residents to safer locations. The Vietnamese army deployed a wide range of equipment, from boats and ships to helicopters, to reach isolated communities.

Meanwhile, Channel News Asia (Singapore) reported that rescue teams on the ground had to reach households one by one, in some cases breaking through windows or rooftops to free those trapped inside.

Alongside domestic efforts, numerous international organisations and NGOs have swiftly mobilised assistance. The Diplomat reported that UNICEF, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), and partners from the US, the EU, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, and others have begun providing material aid, financial support and personnel to the hardest-hit areas. The cooperation between the Vietnamese Government and the international community has been described as prompt and effective, significantly strengthening relief efforts in the flood-stricken areas.

In Australia, ABC News on Saturday broadcast footage from Việt Nam Television’s VTV1 channel, showing people being evacuated from waterlogged rooftops and ongoing rescue attempts carried out under adverse weather conditions.

Domestically, the Vietnamese Government has approved an emergency relief package worth VNĐ700 billion (US$26.56 million) for the worst-affected provinces. As of 12:00 on Saturday, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committees at all levels had raised more than VNĐ2.8 trillion in donations to support flood-hit communities.

The international media and organisations have commended Việt Nam’s timely response, strong direction and well-coordinated rescue operations, considering them clear evidence of the country’s disaster-response capacity, solidarity and commitment to safeguarding its people amid increasingly complex climate-related challenges. — VNA/VNS