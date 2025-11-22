Văn Lang University receives second-class Labour Order on 30th anniversary of its establishment

HCM CITY — Văn Lang University (VLU) was honoured with the Vietnamese President's Second-Class Labour Order at a ceremony held in HCM City on November 22 to mark the 30th anniversary of VLU’s establishment.

Since its founding in 1995, VLU has evolved into one of the country’s leading private institutions, distinguished by its commitment to humane, inclusive education, and international integration.

Over the past three decades, the university has trained more than 156,000 students, currently enrolling over 52,000 across more than 100 domestic programmes and 30 international joint programmes.

Its alumni actively contribute to engineering, technology, economics, media, architecture, and health sciences, enhancing the Văn Lang Brand nationwide and abroad.

Global rankings reflect VLU’s growing academic reputation.

In the QS World University Rankings 2026, VLU ranks No 251 in Asia and within the Top 1001–1200 globally, with its Academic Reputation positioned 392nd worldwide.

Its Performing Arts programme is ranked among the Top 51–100 globally, and Art & Design falls within the Top 101–150 (QS WUR by Subject 2025). The university has earned institutional and programme accreditation from respected bodies including FIBAA (Germany), NEAS (Australia), and AUN-QA.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Trần Thị Mỹ Diệu, president of VLU, said this distinguished honour belongs to generations of faculty, staff, and students.

“Their dedication, responsibility, and pursuit of innovation have shaped a resilient and progressive VLU that continues to affirm its position today.”

The university has established partnerships with over 300 global institutions, hosting nearly 6,000 international students from 30 countries in the past five years, while more than 1,200 VUL’s students have studied or interned abroad, reflecting deep international integration.

“Liberal Sandbox” educational philosophy

The university’s educational philosophy emphasises Morality – Will – Creativity, cultivating a humane environment where learners develop their full potential.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Trần Thị Mỹ Diệu said: “VLU has remained steadfast in upholding the three core values since its earliest days, continuously renewing them to meet the demands of each era.”

Responding to rapid technological and scientific change, VLU has shifted from traditional teaching toward an open “liberal sandbox” model.

This dynamic space allows students to experiment, learn through experience, embrace failure, and cultivate critical thinking, creativity, and adaptability.

“Education today is not merely learning to do but learning to become individuals who navigate uncertainty, innovate to adapt, and uphold kindness in both success and failure,” she added.

Bùi Thị Vân Anh, chairwoman of the University Council, said higher education in the 21st century must reaffirm the role as a beacon of thought, of academic freedom, and of human dignity.

VLU aims to be an institution that inspires new ways of thinking, encourages questioning and intellectual challenge, and equips learners to “learn how to change with the world” rather than simply absorb existing knowledge

“A university cannot teach every change the world have experienced, but it can teach people how to change with the world,” she said.

Commitment to community, sustainable development

VLU acknowledges its most valuable asset: people.

“It is the intellect, passion, and constant spirit of innovation of every member of the VLU family that have forged the University’s enduring values,” Assoc. Prof. Dr. Trần Thị Mỹ Diệu, said.

The university’s 71,000+ alumni continue to create value across Việt Nam and internationally, testifying to the lasting impact of its mission.

Looking ahead, VLU is investing in modern, internationally standardised facilities, including the Văn Lang Education Complex, set to open in the 2025-26 academic year.

Alongside infrastructure, the university deepens internationalisation and partnerships with businesses and communities, ensuring students gain practical experience and entrepreneurial skills.

“A nation can only achieve true prosperity when the education system goes beyond merely training human resources, and instead empowers people to become free, humane, and creative beings,” according to the university leaders.

VLU’s 30-year journey highlights the vitality of humanistic education and its commitment to innovation.

With strong foundations, the university is poised to continue contributing meaningfully to Việt Nam’s education landscape, inspiring new generations and extending Vietnamese educational values to the world. — VNS