Senior Party official urges swift flood recovery, delivers aid to Khánh Hòa

KHÁNH HÒA — Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú visited the flood-hit province of Khánh Hòa on November 22 to inspect recovery efforts and offer encouragement to local residents.

During his visit, Tú travelled to Diên Điền Commune where residents were taking shelter after their area was severely inundated and isolated for days. At the communal primary school, which is being used as a temporary safe zone, he spent time inquiring about the well-being of the affected citizens and giving encouragement to the rescue and relief forces.

The Party official expressed his hope that residents would continue to uphold the spirit of solidarity and mutual support to overcome the difficulties and stabilise their lives soon. He also called on rescue forces to redouble their efforts to assist the people in mitigating the disaster’s aftermath.

At a working session with the Standing Board of the Khánh Hòa provincial Party Committee, he praised the dedication and responsibility of the entire political system, including the military, police, medical personnel, youth volunteers, social organisations, and businesses, especially the local population, in disaster prevention and mitigation.

Tú stressed the need to strictly implement instructions from the Politburo, the Secretariat, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, and the Government and Prime Minister to promptly overcome flood consequences and restore people's lives.

He urged the province to give highest priority to relief, with the spirit that the protection of people’s lives comes first and foremost. This involves deploying all resources to search for and rescue missing persons and absolutely ensuring that no one suffers from hunger, cold, or lack of clean water and medicine. He demanded the maximum mobilisation of essential resources to reach and support residents still isolated in severely flooded areas.

Essential infrastructure – such as transport, electricity, water, communications, and health and education facilities – must be rapidly repaired and restored, he said.

Tú requested local Party committees and authorities to provide support for the families of the deceased or missing and to ensure treatment for the injured. He also called for effective communication to encourage proactive disaster response and to maintain social order and security, while actively refuting false information, particularly on social media.

On behalf of the Party and State leadership, Tú presented VNĐ20 billion (nearly US$760,000) in aid to the Party Committee, government, and people of Khánh Hòa Province. — VNS