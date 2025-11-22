Vietnamese and foreign residents join hands to ‘send love’ to flood-hit communities

HCM CITY — Fourteen stations along Metro Line No. 1 in HCM City were crowded on the morning of November 22 as people dropped off relief supplies for flood-affected localities in the central region. The effort drew not only Vietnamese residents but also many foreigners who now call the city home.

Metro No. 1, operated by Hồ Chí Minh City Urban Railway Company Limited, set up collection points to receive goods for communities hit hard by recent flooding. According to Tuổi Trẻ Online, stations including Bến Thành, City Theatre, Thảo Điền and Vietnam National University saw a steady stream of donors throughout the morning.

Among those contributing were international residents living in the city. At Thảo Điền Station, Yoan, a French national, arrived with his daughter to donate essential goods and instant noodles. He said he has lived in Việt Nam for nearly ten years and considers the country his second home. Having travelled through Đắk Lắk and Lâm Đồng – two localities now suffering severe damage – he said it was painful to see the devastation. After learning about the campaign, his family immediately packed items to donate, wishing safety for everyone affected.

Staff from Metro No. 1 were stationed at collection points to assist donors, helping them label, sort and transport goods to the main gathering hub.

At Bến Thành Station, Trang, a resident of former District 4, rushed in with several bags of essential goods she had purchased earlier that morning. She said she had already donated money to the Việt Nam Fatherland Front but wanted to provide physical supplies once she learned the metro was collecting items. She brought instant noodles, snacks and four bags of clothing, saying that as long as she was able to help, she would continue to do so. She has also asked friends and family to prepare additional goods for the next collection on November 24.

Many others – including Kiết Tường from Bình Quới Ward and Ngân from Thảo Điền Ward – said they learned about the campaign through media, social networks or word of mouth.

To ensure the public could take part, loudspeakers at all fourteen stations continuously broadcast information on donation schedules and procedures. Passengers waiting for trains were able to learn about the campaign and join in, creating a warm, compassionate atmosphere across the metro system.

Using metro stations as collection points has been described as a practical solution, allowing people who cannot travel to designated donation centres to contribute during their daily commute.

After collection, staff load donated goods onto dedicated vehicles and transport them to Bến Thành and City Theatre stations – the system’s central gathering points – before transferring them to the Hồ Chí Minh City chapter of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front for distribution to flood-hit communities. — VNS