Authorities warn of AI-generated misinformation amid central Việt Nam floods

HÀ NỘI — False information is seriously undermining disaster-response efforts and the work of frontline forces dealing with the aftermath of the severe flooding in central Việt Nam.

As heavy rainfall and flooding continue, social media has been flooded with AI-generated videos and images, along with unverified claims about the extent of the damage.

These fabricated posts are spreading faster than official relief updates, causing confusion among residents, disrupting information channels and directly affecting ongoing rescue and relief operations.

Many of these posts are accompanied by links promoting so-called disaster-prevention products, using manipulative messages such as “prepare before it’s too late” or “you’ll regret not buying this.” Authorities have urged the public to strongly condemn the spread of false information and the misuse of AI to generate deceptive content that fuels fear and hampers the hour-by-hour efforts of emergency and rescue forces. They also encourage people to share only verified, accurate information to support communities in the flood-affected areas.

Under current regulations, organisations that publish false, distorted or defamatory information that damages the reputation of agencies or individuals may face administrative fines ranging from VNĐ20 to 30 million.

Individuals who use social networks to provide or share fabricated information, distortions or defamatory content, or circulate unverified claims that cause public anxiety may be fined between 5 and 10 million VND.

Anyone who impersonates an organisation or individual to disseminate fake or misleading content that infringes upon the lawful rights and interests of others may face fines from VNĐ10 to 20 million.

Police authorities have dismissed the circulating claims, stressing that every citizen has the right to express themselves online, but must also bear responsibility for the information they share. Users are urged to remain alert, verify sources and avoid spreading misleading content that may violate the law.

Penalties for disseminating false information online are stipulated in Article 8 of the 2015 Law on Cyberinformation Security and Article 9 of the 2018 Law on Cybersecurity. Depending on the nature and severity of the violation, offenders may face disciplinary measures, administrative fines or criminal prosecution. If their actions cause damage, they must provide compensation in accordance with the law. VNS