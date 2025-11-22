Emergency measures taken to reinforce the northern wall of the Huế Imperial Citadel

HUẾ — A part of the northern section of the Imperial Citadel wall in Huế, which measures 14.2 metres in length and approximately 4.3 metres in height, collapsed during the early November floods. Surrounding areas also show signs of subsidence.

On November 22, according to the Huế City People’s Committee, the committee issued Decision No. 3550/QĐ-UBND declaring an emergency situation related to the collapse of the northern wall of the Imperial Citadel during the recent flooding in early November.

At the same time, the city announced measures to respond to and remedy the situation in order to prevent and minimise further damage caused by the disaster and the collapse.

Huế City has implemented emergency actions including mobilising personnel and equipment, assigning specific members to monitor the site regularly, and promptly applying appropriate response measures. Resources will be mobilised in accordance with regulations to carry out emergency handling, reinforcement, and bracing of high-risk wall sections in the event of further rain, storms, or flooding.

Warning signs will be installed, hazardous areas cordoned off, and security personnel deployed to guide passers-by and ensure safety in the area. Communication efforts will be strengthened to inform visitors of potential risks so they can take preventive measures. All available resources will be used to address the collapse and eliminate safety hazards in an efficient and economical manner, in line with current regulations.

The Centre for Conservation of Huế Monuments has been tasked with applying emergency measures to respond to and overcome the consequences; conducting an overall assessment of the heritage structures it manages; preparing plans to safeguard the site and ensure the long-term preservation of the Huế monument complex; and studying a project to address the emergency situation caused by the collapse of part of the Imperial Citadel wall due to flooding.

Previously, the prolonged and severe flooding from late October to early November 2025, with record rainfall over several days combined with the rising water level of the Hương River and extended inundation, caused seepage and erosion at the base of the wall, weakening the brick structure of the Imperial Citadel.

At approximately 6.45pm on November 2, a section of the northern Citadel wall collapsed along Đặng Thái Thân Street, about 180 metres east of the Hòa Bình Gate.

The collapsed section measures 14.2 metres in length and around 4.3 metres in height, with visible signs of subsidence nearby. This portion of the wall was originally built using traditional brick and lime mortar, with a three-layer structure: two outer layers of brick and a central layer of compacted clay. The wall’s drainage system at its base had become clogged, obstructing water discharge. — VNS