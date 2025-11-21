Politics & Law
Home Society

Việt Nam’s largest lobster-farming area left devastated after floods

November 21, 2025 - 18:50
Historic floods have wiped out the livelihoods of farmers in Sông Cầu Ward, where lobster cages ready for harvest were destroyed, causing losses of billions of dong per household.

ĐẮK LẮK — Days of severe flooding have devastated Việt Nam’s largest lobster-farming area in Sông Cầu Ward, Đắk Lắk Province.

Lobsters raised for around 12 months and nearing harvest were killed in large numbers as floodwaters rose rapidly and currents grew too strong.

Local farmers said that within a single night, entire cages were swept away or sank, leaving almost nothing to salvage. Lobster stocks expected to be harvested soon have been completely lost, with estimated damage amounting to billions of dong for each household. VNS

Lobsters raised for nearly a year and close to harvest were killed en masse by the rising floodwaters, causing estimated losses of several billion đồng per household. VNA/VNS Photos
