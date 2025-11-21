Việt Nam’s largest lobster-farming area left devastated after floods

ĐẮK LẮK — Days of severe flooding have devastated Việt Nam’s largest lobster-farming area in Sông Cầu Ward, Đắk Lắk Province.

Lobsters raised for around 12 months and nearing harvest were killed in large numbers as floodwaters rose rapidly and currents grew too strong.

Local farmers said that within a single night, entire cages were swept away or sank, leaving almost nothing to salvage. Lobster stocks expected to be harvested soon have been completely lost, with estimated damage amounting to billions of dong for each household. VNS