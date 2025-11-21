Warning issued over risk of Botulinum poisoning linked to ByHeart Whole Nutrition infant formula

HÀ NỘI — Parents and caregivers are advised to stop using ByHeart Whole Nutrition, an infant formula product linked to cases of botulinum poisoning in babies, immediately if they have purchased it.

The product has been licensed for sale and is available on several e-commerce platforms in Việt Nam.

According to the Việt Nam's Ministry of Health, it was the advises from the World Health Organization (WHO).

They should pay close attention to warning signs and take children displaying any of the above symptoms to the nearest medical facility without delay.

Parents are also advised to thoroughly wash any utensils or surfaces that may have come into contact with the formula using hot, soapy water or a dishwasher.

The Ministry of Health on Thursday reported that the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning about ByHeart Whole Nutrition, an infant formula product linked to cases of botulinum poisoning in babies.

As of Thursday, the CDC had identified 31 suspected and confirmed cases of infant botulism associated with the use of ByHeart Whole Nutrition formula.

Botulinum poisoning is rare but extremely serious and can be fatal.

Symptoms in infants may include gagging or difficulty feeding; constipation; poor or weak sucking; drooping eyelids; reduced facial expression; weak crying; inability to lift the head; muscle weakness or limpness (particularly in the upper body, arms and legs); and difficulty reaching for or gripping objects.— VNS