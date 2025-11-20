100 acid canisters swept away in floodwaters in Đắk Lắk

ĐẮK LẮK — One hundred canisters of sulphuric acid belonging to the Tuy Hòa Sugar Factory have been swept away by rising floodwaters in Đắk Lắk Province earlier Thursday amid heavy downpours across the central region, according to the police.

Lieutenant Colonel Nguyễn Thị Mai Hương, Chief of Sơn Thành Commune Police in Đắk Lắk, said local authorities and relevant forces have issued public alerts urging residents to report immediately if they find any of the canisters in their area.

Sơn Thành Commune Police warned that the 100 canisters each have a capacity of 20 litres and are blue–grey in colour. This is a dangerous acid, and residents are advised not to open the containers under any circumstances but instead notify the nearest authorities for proper handling.

Sulphuric acid is highly hazardous and toxic upon contact or inhalation. It can cause deep burns and rapid tissue destruction, and splashes to the eyes may result in permanent blindness. Residents have therefore been urged to remain vigilant, especially as receding floodwater may expose canisters that were carried into residential areas.

Regarding the ongoing flooding in Đắk Lắk, as of 11am Thursday, the severe weather had left 11 people dead and 4 missing. Widespread flooding has submerged tens of thousands of homes. Rescue and relief operations are being carried out urgently. — VNS