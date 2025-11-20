Vietnamese universities make major leaps in QS sustainability rankings

HÀ NỘI – Five out of twelve Vietnamese universities have risen in the latest QS sustainability rankings, with Huế University making the most dramatic progress, jumping more than 700 places.

On Tuesday, QS released its 2026 World University Rankings: Sustainability, assessing nearly 2,000 institutions across more than 100 countries and territories.

The ranking evaluates how universities uphold their commitments and contribute to sustainable development through research, teaching and community engagement. It is based on three main pillars: Environmental Impact, Social Impact and Governance.

Twelve Vietnamese institutions were assessed this year, two more than in 2025. Việt Nam National University, Hà Nội continues to lead domestically, although it has dropped around 50 places. Duy Tân University climbed nearly 40 positions to remain second. Tôn Đức Thắng University broke into the top three after rising by almost 400 places, while Huế University surged by more than 700 places to enter the top six.

New entrants this year include Văn Lang University and HCM City University of Technology. Văn Lang made a strong debut, ranking 781st, ahead of institutions such as Cần Thơ University and Việt Nam National University, HCM City.

Globally, Lund University of Sweden rose two places to claim the top position, becoming the only institution to achieve a perfect score of 100. The University of Toronto (Canada) slipped to second. The remaining three institutions in the top five are UCL and the University of Edinburgh (both in the UK), and the University of British Columbia (Canada).

QS is one of the world’s three largest university ranking organisations, alongside Times Higher Education (THE) and the Shanghai Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU). VNA/VNS