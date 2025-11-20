Officer’s English lessons inspire and connect with community

LAI CHÂU — When Major Vũ Văn Chính announced that this would be his last English class before he returned to Hà Nội to assume a new post, his students fell silent.

Two years ago, the English lecturer at the University of Fire Fighting and Prevention in Hà Nội was among the officers who volunteered to go to the remote border areas.

Assigned to Nậm Ban Semi-Boarding Primary and Secondary School in Pa Tần Commune, Lai Châu Province, Chính has grown close to the students through his energetic English lessons.

At first, Chính was only carrying out his duties as a police officer. But as he stationed near the school and had the chance to interact with the students daily, he learned about their circumstances and how limited their exposure to English was.

This drove him to propose to his superiors, the school board and local authorities to organise a regular English class in the area.

At the beginning, his 'classroom' was a simple sheltered open space with a chalkboard and a few students.

The first batch of children he tutored, who initially had very weak English skills, gradually improved through basic vocabulary and grammar lessons.

As their English skills advance, they also find more confidence and interest in communicating in the foreign language.

More students began joining Chính’s classes, eventually reaching around 50. He held two evening classes a week between 7-9pm, prioritising ninth graders preparing to graduate from the secondary level.

The officer said: “This is an underprivileged area, so students have very little access to English. When I first started teaching them, they were shy and lacked basic knowledge. I needed to find a suitable teaching method that was easy for them to understand and enjoy the lessons.”

Vice Principal Đỗ Văn Lý of Nậm Ban School said: “Students love learning English with Major Chính. He has strong expertise and a wonderful teaching style.

“It would be amazing if Lai Châu had English teachers like him in difficult areas. The quality of English learning would definitely improve.”

Chính leveraged his years of experience as an English lecturer and an interpreter to create lessons with interactive stories and relatable vocabulary, delivered through a humorous teaching style.

Over time, the once timid atmosphere of his classes turned into one of joy and confidence. In the past two years, many students have made significant progress and overcome their hesitance in learning English.

Hoàng Thị Kim Thảo, a ninth grader from Nậm Ban School said: “Teacher Chính makes English easy to understand and remember. We’ve been very happy studying with him for the past two years. He also gave us clothes, gifts and treats.

“We’re very sad that he’s leaving for Hà Nội. We wish him good health and success, and hope he always remembers the students here.”

In his final class before returning to Hà Nội, Chính brought piles of clothes, stuffed animals, and snacks to give to the children.

He encouraged them to keep studying, as education is a path leading them to a better life. Seeing their bright faces and the affection of the villagers moved him deeply, he said.

Chính planned to set up online English lessons for them after moving back to Hà Nội.

Strong bonds

At the Pa Tần Commune Police Station, stacks of packages containing rice, clothes, snacks and detergent lined the hallway and offices. These were items donated by people across the country and entrusted to local police officers to distribute to families in need in the area.

Gesturing towards the boxes, Major Chính explained that he and his colleagues had sought support from benefactors in Hà Nội, Bắc Ninh, HCM City and other localities across the country.

Witnessing the hardships faced by border residents, the commune police called for donations from across the country, which they would sort and deliver to villagers. These meaningful efforts have grown over time, gaining the trust of donors nationwide.

Captain Sùng A Dia, deputy chief of Pa Tần Commune Police, said Major Chính had many great ideas to support the local community and worked closely with his colleagues to carry out social outreach activities that strengthened their bond with people in the area.

These initiatives represented a deep connection between police officers and the community where they are stationed, driven by the spirit of serving the people and their homeland. In challenging border areas, they work day and night, overcoming hardships to ensure peace for the people and the villages. — VNS