Việt Nam, GMS countries need to join hands in combating human trafficking

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) countries need to continue joining hands, mobilising resources and seeking support from the international community to prevent and repel human trafficking, contributing to building a stable, safe, sustainable and prosperous GMS, said Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn.

He made the remarks on Wednesday at the sixth Inter-Ministerial Meeting (IMM6) on Coordinated Mekong Ministerial Initiative Against Trafficking In Persons (COMMIT) held in Hà Nội.

He said amid the negative impacts of globalisation, international integration and the unintended consequences of the market economy, Việt Nam and other GMS countries are facing increasingly complex and unpredictable non-traditional security challenges, including human trafficking, which seriously affects social order and safety in each country.

In the digital era and with the rapid development of science and technology, traffickers have been exploiting cyberspace to commit crimes with increasingly sophisticated and deceptive methods, posing significant challenges to law enforcement agencies, he said.

He said combating human trafficking has been identified by Việt Nam as a long-term, central task requiring concerted efforts from the entire political system. The Party, the State and the Government of Việt Nam have directed the implementation of a wide range of effective and comprehensive measures, plans, programmes and policies, most notably the Programme on Human Trafficking Prevention and Control for the 2021–2025 period, with a vision to 2030.

Each year, the Vietnamese Government also issues plans to implement activities in response to World Day against Trafficking in Persons and nationwide anti-human trafficking day, as well as campaigns to suppress trafficking crimes nationwide with the aim of building a safe society where no one is left behind, he said.

On November 28, 2024, the National Assembly passed the Law on Prevention and Combat of Human Trafficking, contributing to institutionalising the Party’s policies, reinforcing the legal framework, ensuring the consistency of the legal system and aligning it with international treaties. Based on this, competent authorities have carried out comprehensive measures to fight human trafficking and have achieved positive results, Sơn noted.

Citing numerous challenges, including increasingly sophisticated trafficking methods, the rising use of advanced technologies by criminals, and difficulties in repatriating and reintegrating victims, the Deputy PM stressed that these challenges are shared not only by Việt Nam but also by other GMS countries.

He acknowledged and appreciated the role of the GMS Ministerial Meeting on Human Trafficking within COMMIT.

He emphasised that COMMIT is a leading platform for law enforcement agencies of GMS countries to assess the situation, share experiences, and agree on measures to strengthen cooperation.

Việt Nam’s role as Chair of the COMMIT process in 2025 and the Ministry of Public Security’s role in hosting IMM6 reflect the shared commitment to enhancing cooperation and mutual understanding, while marking an important step in deepening friendly and sustainable development ties among GMS countries.

Congratulating the achievements of the COMMIT mechanism, the Deputy PM expressed confidence that it will continue to promote comprehensive cooperation among GMS countries in combating human trafficking and strengthen broader regional cooperation.

At this year’s meeting, he called on delegates to actively engage in open, substantive discussions to agree on practical and feasible orientations and measures to enhance regional cooperation on human trafficking prevention in the coming years, focusing on the meeting’s Joint Declaration and the 2025–2035 GMS Action Plan.

He also expressed gratitude to law enforcement agencies of regional countries and international partners for their continued support and cooperation with Việt Nam in preventing and combating human trafficking over the years. VNS