Teacher inspires young minds through love of literature

NGHỆ AN — For more than 30 years, a teacher in central Nghệ An Province has devoted herself to passing on a love of literature and books to her students, shaping not only their knowledge but their character and passion.

She is Nguyễn Minh Hồng, a teacher at Huỳnh Thúc Kháng High School, one of more than 20 outstanding individuals honoured at the Nghệ An Education Talent Development Fund Awards.

Nearly three decades into her career of cultivating people, Hồng is more confident than ever in her choice.

At the lectern, Hồng not only imparts knowledge but also ignites a love for literature, nurturing united, self-directed and vibrant classrooms—places where students are inspired with passion, pride and an active spirit in learning.

“My decision to pursue literature stemmed from the love nurtured by my own teachers when I was a student at Phan Bội Châu High School for the Gifted,” said Hồng.

Today, her greatest wish is to instil that same passion for literature in new generations of students.

“In the context of rapid digital development and intense academic pressure, Gen Z and Gen Alpha students approach books and literature differently from previous generations,” Hồng said.

“Many students, including high achievers, tend to read less or read only for ‘practical’ purposes that serve short-term goals.”

However, Hồng believes that many young people still genuinely love books.

Rather than worrying, she sees positive signs in the way students share their passion through new, dynamic and effective forms such as book clubs, book reviews, writing contests, and using digital platforms to connect reading communities.

“Regardless of the era, books and the love of literature always have an irreplaceable role,” she said.

Responding to the core requirement of education reform—shifting from teaching knowledge to developing competence and character—Hồng believes this fundamentally comes down to teaching methods.

In any era, focusing on developing students’ abilities, guiding them in how to access and master knowledge, and helping them cultivate personal qualities is the most effective approach.

Such a path enables students to take initiative, engage actively, and keep their passion for literature alive, she said.

For her, the greatest happiness of a literature teacher is being able to pass on that flame to her students and witness their growth day by day.

The long-standing record of excellent achievements by the classes under her homeroom supervision is a testament to her dedication.

“Being a homeroom teacher is a wonderful experience, offering the chance to connect more deeply with students. A homeroom teacher is not only a knowledge provider but also a manager, mentor and guide for the whole class—a captain steering the group. This role brings joy and opportunity but also heavy responsibility and pressure,” she said.

Happy class

According to the teacher, the most important factor to connecting with students is building a united, self-directed and cohesive class working towards common goals.

Regarding students with behavioural challenges, Hồng believes the essential factor is how teachers support and accompany them during a critical period of personal development.

“The first step is to understand the root causes of that rebellion or resistance with empathy, compassion, and without judgement. Each student faces unique difficulties, requiring appropriate measures and close support,” the teacher said.

“Above all, they must never feel isolated or stigmatised. Effective support also requires co-ordination between parents, the school and especially classmates.”

Her guiding principle as a homeroom teacher is to create a happy class—a place where students learn in a positive environment, develop their abilities, correct mistakes, and feel joy and pride when coming to school.

Students are empowered to take ownership and run classroom activities, while the homeroom teacher serves as adviser, facilitator and supporter.

Hồng is also known for numerous innovations and initiatives in teaching, inspired by the objectives of the 2018 General Education Curriculum.

Her solutions help students develop comprehensive skills, including soft skills and personal qualities.

As a result, students build language competence, critical thinking and communication skills, becoming dynamic, creative and adaptable individuals ready for modern life.

Her initiatives in areas such as debating skills, communication and promoting a reading culture have been recognised at the provincial level, demonstrating her commitment to continuous innovation rooted in classroom practice.

Through her innovative approaches in debating skills, communication and promoting a reading culture, alongside her dedication to building a happy classroom, Hồng has demonstrated that in any era, the role of the teacher remains that of a guide, companion, and torchbearer of the enduring flame of learning.

Hồng’s story is a meaningful message to colleagues and students alike: keep your passion alive, nurture your dreams and pursue them with courage. — VNS